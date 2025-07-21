STATEMENT FROM GEORGE K. REGAN JR. ON BEHALF OF GABRIEL HOUSE OWNERSHIP

BOSTON, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- There are no words to adequately convey the depths of our grief and shock over the devastating events of July 13 at the Gabriel House. Indeed, to call what occurred that night a tragedy is an understatement. Our hearts are broken for the victims and their families; their losses will never be forgotten.

We are eternally grateful to the Fall River Fire Department and Fall River Police Department for their heroic response to the fire, and we also thank the ambulance companies and medical personnel who provided exemplary and compassionate care to our victims.

The Gabriel House has been a fixture in the community for decades, and our staff – half of whom have been with us for 10 years or more – is deeply dedicated to improving the lives of our residents every day. We take pride in knowing that we make assisted living possible for many community members in need who might not otherwise be able to obtain that assistance. We are currently providing temporary housing to residents who were displaced by the fire.

Ensuring the safety of our residents has always been our paramount responsibility since our purchase of Gabriel House in late 1999. Maintaining compliance with all safety and building codes has always been our priority, and there were quarterly inspections of the fire suppression system – the latest as recently as five days prior to the fire.

Gabriel House continues to work closely with state and local fire investigators as they seek the cause, origin, and potential contributing factors to the fire, and have provided them with all records related to the building's safety.

One focus of the investigation has been the status of the building's fire suppression system, or sprinkler system, and investigators have taken several sprinkler heads for further investigation. Among the information we have provided is documentation of regular tests of the sprinklers by the vendor, the most recent of which was performed on July 8 of this year. That test found the sprinkler system to be in working order.

We will continue to provide investigators with whatever assistance they need. We, like them, realize the importance of knowing exactly what caused this catastrophe, and if there were factors that made it worse. Our community, our residents, and most of all, the families who have suffered these unimaginable losses, deserve nothing less. We deeply value our standing in the Fall River community and will continue to strive every day to be a responsible, compassionate, and caring neighbor.

-George K. Regan Jr.

Spokesman

Gabriel House

SOURCE Gabriel House

