AOI Quantum Bandwidth Networking Products Certified For Deployment By Charter Communications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of HFC and advanced optical networking products that power the internet, today announced it completed testing and received certification from Charter Communications, for plans to deploy its 1.8GHz amplifiers and QuantumLinkTM remote management software.

Together, AOI is helping Charter progress its network evolution project with the deployment of extended spectrum DOCSIS (ESD). With the latest DOCSIS spectrum technology and 1.8 GHz HFC networking gear in place, Charter will be able to support symmetrical and multi-gigabit services, up to 10 Gbps downstream and 1 Gbps upstream.

Charter has certified a mix of AOI's latest HFC networking solutions, spanning system amplifiers, line extenders, booster amplifiers, and software. Key products include:



Quantum18TM HGD 1.8GHz High Gain Dual System Amplifier

Quantum18TM HGBT 1.8GHz High Gain Balanced Triple System Amplifier

Quantum18TM BA 1.8GHz Booster Amplifier Quantum18TM LE 1.8GHz Line Extender

In close collaboration with AOI, Digicomm International will play an important role in supporting the end-to-end experience for ongoing installations. AOI and Digicomm announced an exclusive distribution relationship in 2023, and the companies will continue utilizing Digicomm's logistics services to support AOI's Quantum Bandwidth networking products.

With its Quantum18 amplifier lineup, AOI is solving a crucial need for providers like Charter to easily transition from legacy to newer network systems, while maintaining compatibility with existing amplifier housings. When paired with AOI's QuantumLink remote management and monitoring solution, providers can deploy without disruption, while ensuring compatibility with existing tools such as SNMP, RESTCONF, and KAFKA.

“Working closely with AOI, we are marking new milestones in broadband engineering innovation to address Distributed Access Architecture and DOCSIS 4.0 network upgrades,” said Eilisa Reid, Senior Vice President, Access Engineering and Operations, Charter Communications.“These products will help us continue to deliver the capacity and speeds our customers expect.”

“Charter is driving intelligent network innovation forward,” said Todd McCrum, Senior Vice President and General Manager for AOI's Broadband Access Business Unit.“Together, we share a vision for the future of connectivity, with a distributed architecture for faster internet speeds and fewer interruptions, using the most reliable and power efficient technology available.”



About AOI

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical and HFC networking products that are the building blocks for AI datacenters, CATV and broadband fiber access networks around the world. AOI supplies this critical infrastructure to tier-one customers across cloud computing, CATV broadband, telecom, and FTTH markets. The company has R&D facilities in Atlanta, GA, and engineering and manufacturing facilities at its corporate headquarters in Sugar Land, TX, as well as in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit .

Media contact:

Sara Cicero

...

770-331-0269