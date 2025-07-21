Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Southern Company Announces Quarterly Dividend


2025-07-21 04:01:10
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today announced a regular quarterly dividend of 74 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable September 8, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 18, 2025.

Every quarter for 78 consecutive years, Southern Company has paid a dividend to its shareholders that is equal to or greater than the previous quarter.

About Southern Company
 Southern Company (NYSE: SO ) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy solutions provider with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture has been recognized by a variety of organizations, earning the company awards and recognitions that reflect Our Values and dedication to service. To learn more, visit .

MENAFN21072025003732001241ID1109828672

