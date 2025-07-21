New Book 'SOCIOMOM' Is Released, A Riveting True Story Of Triumph Over Trauma

NH, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The powerful memoir,“SOCIOMOM: My Story of Terror, Truth, and Triumph” by #1 Amazon Bestselling author Kevin Hughes, offers readers an inspiring and unfiltered look into a lifelong battle with trauma and the ultimate victory over it. This harrowing, 194-page true crime story is not just a compelling narrative but also a beacon of hope for anyone striving to overcome even the most insurmountable challenges.Born into poverty and abuse in Lynchburg, Virginia, Kevin Hughes grew up under the shadow of a sociopathic mother, an experience that led to his dissociation from reality at the age of four. Rediscovering these memories in his late forties, Hughes recounts his courageous path to healing while navigating the complexities of being his mother's primary caregiver until her death. His story is raw, uplifting, and serves as a reminder that we are not defined by our circumstances but by how we respond to them.“SOCIOMOM is a testament to resilience and the enduring human spirit," said Hughes, who is also an award-winning consultant, U.S. Navy veteran, and dedicated mental health advocate.“I wrote this book to give a voice to those who've been silenced, and to show that healing and thriving after trauma is truly possible.”Packed with riveting accounts and heartfelt reflections,“SOCIOMOM” explores themes of identity, survival, and redemption. Readers are guaranteed a raw and honest narrative that resonates deeply while shining a spotlight on the often-hidden impact of childhood abuse.“SOCIOMOM” (ISBN: 9781966799559) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $16.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Learn more at:Purchase the book on Amazon.From the back cover:As a tale of the human spirit to overcome, SOCIOMOM is both a shocking tale of years of horrific child abuse at the hands of a sociopathic mother-and a remarkable triumph of the human spirit. An underdog story that goes behind the scenes in the workings of a sociopathic mother and how their mind works to get what they want at any cost. It is a harrowing tale that is still emotionally and spiritually uplifting. Raw, real, and unfiltered, it is a firsthand account of not only a depraved tale of child abuse-but the courage that can lead a survivor to a life beyond abuse. It is a story that illustrates no matter where you came from or what happened in your life, you can not only overcome but you can thrive. Anyone who has struggled with life or someone in their life will want to read this book.About the author:Kevin Hughes is an award-winning consultant with a Fortune 5 company. He is a recovering optimist and mental health advocate. Kevin was born into poverty and abuse in Lynchburg, Virginia. Kevin is a veteran having served in the United States Navy and graduated from Lynchburg University in 1990. He is married and has two adult daughters and resides in Edenton North Carolina. His debut book SOCIOMOM tells his story of dissociation until his late forties because of the abuse received by a sociopath mother and how he overcame, survived, and now thrives. When not writing or working with at risk youth, Kevin loves spending time outdoors running, hiking, or playing golf. He is a drummer who loves listening to and playing music. Kevin also loves walking and naps with his chocolate lab Winston. Kevin is enthusiastic about helping others and is available to speak to groups and individuals to help bring awareness to overcoming mental and spiritual health challenges.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit or call 800-767-0531.

