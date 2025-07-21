Flickr Selects Mikeworldwide As Agency Of Record To Amplify Brand Through Culture And Community

PR firm to lead earned, experiential, and storytelling strategy to deepen emotional connection and grow brand relevance

NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flickr , the iconic photo-sharing platform celebrated for its creative community and "nicest place on the internet" reputation, has appointed MikeWorldWide (MWW) , the nation's leading independent public relations firm, as its communications agency of record. The high-profile partnership aims to elevate Flickr's cultural relevance and deepen emotional resonance with its global audience through integrated storytelling and earned-first activations.

"Flickr has all the makings of a standout brand: a devoted user base, a meaningful purpose, and a clear voice," said Michael Kempner, Founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "Our focus will be on converting that equity into momentum through strategic storytelling that inspires trust and drives impact."

MWW will lead brand communications, earned and social media, and experiential strategy, anchoring its work in Flickr's values of creativity, kindness, and community. The agency will apply its reputation-first, culturally relevant approach to help Flickr stand out in an increasingly noisy digital landscape.

"Partnering with MikeWorldWide marks a transformational step for our brand," said Crystal Duarte, Director of Marketing at Flickr. "Their strategic clarity and creative insight will help us connect more deeply with our community and reintroduce Flickr to a new generation of visual creators."

This win further solidifies MWW's role as a trusted partner to consumer technology brands aiming to thrive amid constant shifts in how and where audiences engage. In addition, the award-winning firm's recent innovations include the launch of PRISMA Labs , its proprietary AI-integrated communications platform, and Everywhere , MWW's in-house, social-first agency built to ignite conversations and create digital-first experiences through omni-channel strategy, authentic creator partnerships, and high-impact content.

About MikeWorldWide (MWW)

MikeWorldWide (MWW) is a leading independent integrated public relations agency, known for its reputation-first, culturally relevant approach. With over 200 professionals across North America, EMEA, and LATAM, MWW helps brands earn trust, stay relevant, and deliver real business results. The agency delivers data-driven and AI-powered campaigns across corporate communications, brand marketing, crisis management, and digital strategy - serving clients in technology, healthcare, financial and professional services, consumer goods, and sports and entertainment. Employee-first and impact-driven, MWW turns insights into influence and reputation into measurable results.

