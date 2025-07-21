Students Become Veterinarians For A Day Thanks To Experts At 'Critter Fixers,' American Veterinary Medical Association, Hill's Pet Nutrition, And NVA General Practice

"The 'Vet for a Day' event is a highlight of our annual Convention," said Dr. Michael Bailey, AVMA president. "Our volunteers and staff love teaming up with Dr. Vernard Hodges, Dr. Terrence Ferguson and all the great people at 'Critter Fixers' to help teach the students about our amazing profession. As always, we are very grateful to our sponsors, Hill's Pet Nutrition and NVA General Practice , for supporting this wonderful event."

"We're proud to support 'Vet For a Day' because it's a fantastic opportunity to inspire the next generation of students and give them an inside look into the veterinary profession," said Dr. Chelsie Estey, US Chief Veterinary at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "It's more than just an event; it's an investment in the future of veterinary medicine. By giving students hands-on exposure, we're sparking a lifelong passion and paving the way for the next generation of dedicated animal health professionals."

"At NVA General Practice, we're passionate about inspiring the next generation of veterinary professionals," said Dr. Beth Neuman, Head of Mentorship at NVA General Practice. "Events like 'Vet for a Day' provide students with hands-on learning opportunities working alongside real veterinarians and veterinary technicians, giving them a glimpse into our profession and helping them discover the rewarding career opportunities in veterinary medicine."

