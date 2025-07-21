Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Expresses Condolences To Bangladesh Over Air Force Jet Crash Victims

2025-07-21 03:17:32
The UAE extended its heartfelt condolences and solidarity with Bangladesh following the tragic crash of the country's Air Force jet aircraft into a college campus in Dhaka, which killed at least 20 people and injured more than 170.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) expressed its condolences to the families of the victims, the interim government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh , and the Bangladeshi people.

The Ministry also wished a swift recovery for all those injured in the incident.

