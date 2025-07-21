Golf Participation Surge: UAE Leads Global Growth In Off-Course Formats Khaleej Times

The game of golf continues its impressive global growth, with the R&A's newly released 2024 Global Participation Report confirming that 108 million adults and juniors now play golf across its affiliated markets, up nearly 3 million from 2023.

This surge includes both traditional on-course formats and the booming world of simulator golf, adventure golf, and driving ranges.

In the UAE, this trend is increasingly visible, with an estimated 20,000+ active players, including a rising number embracing off-course formats like simulator golf, which has seen a marked increase across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

For the first time, junior participation data has been incorporated, revealing that 43.9 million juniors now play globally, with a striking 80% engaging through formats other than 9- or 18-hole golf. This reflects the UAE's own junior golf ecosystem, where school programs and shorter formats are helping draw more children into the sport.

“The growth in non-traditional formats such as driving ranges, adventure golf and simulator golf is helping drive participation among adults and juniors on a global scale while on-course activity also remains very popular,” said Mark Darbon, Chief Executive of The R&A.“Over 100 million people playing golf in some format is significant and highlights the sport's sustained appeal.”

The total adult participation stands at 64.1 million, with on-course players (9- and 18-hole) now at 43.3 million, up from 42.7 million the previous year. Meanwhile, the number of registered golfers, those formally part of golf clubs, has grown steadily to 8.4 million.

Asia remains the top region with 26.2 million adult golfers, followed by Europe and Canada. In Europe alone, junior participation has topped 18.5 million.

Encouragingly, women now account for 31% of adult golfers in the R&A's top markets, and 50% of adult participation in non-traditional formats.

As the UAE continues to invest in golf tourism, luxury golfing communities, and youth academies, the region is poised to mirror, and contribute to, this global momentum. With events like the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, DP World Tour Championship, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the recent growth of golf entertainment venues, the sport is quickly becoming a lifestyle choice for many in the Emirates.

Data and insights referenced from the 2024 Global Participation Report by The R&A.

