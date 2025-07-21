IMMAF Youth World Championships Gets Underway In Al Ain

Under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the sixth edition of the IMMAF Youth World Championships got underway on Monday in the Al Ain Region, Abu Dhabi.

The event, held in the city for the first time, is taking place at ADNEC Centre Al Ain and features a record participation of more than 1,000 male and female athletes representing 60 countries.

Recommended For You Dubai adds prayer areas, improves waiting spaces as it upgrades 22 bus stations

Organised by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the championship runs until July 27. The opening day featured high-intensity bouts and a vibrant atmosphere, with strong attendance from spectators and the participation of rising talent from across the globe.

For the first time since the championship's inception, competitions in the Youth D category, for athletes aged 10 to 11, were held. This milestone reflects the organisers' commitment to broadening participation and supporting the development of young athletes from an early age.

The UAE National Team made an impressive start on the opening day. Their performance highlighted their strong technical preparation and determination to achieve further success throughout the week.

Kerrith Brown, President of IMMAF, expressed pride in the ongoing partnership with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation. He noted that this edition is the largest since the championship began in 2019 and serves as an ideal platform for cultural exchange and for promoting positive values among youth worldwide.

He added that the UAE has become a leading model for hosting international sporting events, supported by its ambitious vision, world-class infrastructure and commitment to empowering youth in the field of sports.

Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the MMA Committee, said:“Hosting the championship in the Al Ain Region for the first time reflects the international sporting community's confidence in the UAE's organisational capabilities. It also highlights the country's efforts in enhancing its sports infrastructure and expanding its hosting map to cover all emirates.

“The inclusion of the Youth D category this year introduces a new dimension to the competition and aligns with a forward-thinking vision to support and nurture talent from a young age. This contributes to developing future champions, instilling a positive competitive spirit early on, and preparing a generation with the skills and mindset needed to represent the UAE on the global stage."