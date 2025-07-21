Dubai Racing Club Gears Up For Milestone 30Th Dubai World Cup

In 1996, the sporting world witnessed the birth of something spectacular at Nad Al Sheba Racecourse - the Dubai World Cup. Fast forward 30 years, and that dream has become one of global horse racing's most prestigious and electrifying races.

As the countdown begins for the 30th running of the $12 million Dubai World Cup (Group 1), Dubai Racing Club (DRC), the official body responsible for managing and organising horse racing at Meydan Racecourse, has unveiled the full calendar of race meets for the 2025/26 Dubai Racing Carnival, promising a season of unforgettable moments, high stakes, and international prestige.

Recommended For You Dubai adds prayer areas, improves waiting spaces as it upgrades 22 bus stations

Set against the stunning backdrop of Meydan Racecourse, the new season extends across 17 action-packed meetings, beginning Friday, November 7, 2025, and culminating in the grand finale on Saturday, March 28, 2026 - a date that will mark not just an elite race, but a major milestone in racing history.

Historic journey

Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Racing Club, commented:“The Dubai World Cup is firmly established as one of the world's great sporting and social spectacles. As we prepare for its 30th edition in 2026, a milestone to be truly celebrated, we look forward to welcoming the finest horses, jockeys, and connections from around the world.

“The 16 lead-up meetings of the Dubai Racing Carnival promise exceptional competition and international flair. Thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Carnival continues to elevate Dubai's position on the global racing stage.”

Ali Al Ali, CEO and Board Member, Dubai Racing Club, added:“We are extremely proud of the growth of both the Dubai World Cup and Dubai Racing Carnival over the past three decades. Under the guidance of our leaders, we are working hard to ensure that we fulfil their visions and make the 30th Dubai World Cup a truly unforgettable experience for both horse racing professionals and race fans.”

This is no ordinary season. This is the celebration of three glorious decades where champions have been crowned, legends born, and the world's attention drawn to Dubai's unique blend of sport, spectacle, and Arabian culture.

Four blockbuster events

This year's Carnival is punctuated by four major feature days, each mixing elite racing with Dubai's renowned hospitality:

Festive Friday (December 19, 2025): The season comes alive with the Dh 1 million G2 Maktoum Mile, ushering in the holidays with adrenaline and cheer.

Fashion Friday (January 23, 2026): Where haute couture meets horsepower. The highlight? The Dh 3.68 million G1 Al Maktoum Challenge, a critical stepping stone toward the Dubai World Cup.

Emirates Super Saturday (February 28, 2026): The Carnival's pivotal dress rehearsal for the Dubai World Cup meeting with the G2 Al Maktoum Classic offering a direct route into the big race spotlight.

Dubai World Cup Night (March 28, 2026): The crown jewel. A night when the eyes of the sporting world turn to Meydan for what has become the richest, most glamorous nights in horse racing.

As the UAE prepares to welcome the world once more, the 30th anniversary of the Dubai World Cup is not just a tribute to the past; it's a fascinating step into the future of global racing.