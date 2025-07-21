403
June Growth Cements Brazil's Randoncorp's Momentum In 2025 Recovery
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Randoncorp, one of Brazil's top industrial manufacturers, increased revenue by 6.2% in June 2025, reaching R$1.05 billion ($180 million), according to official company statements.
Operating in road implements and auto parts, Randoncor has expanded its business inside and outside Brazil while overcoming the challenges of high interest rates and rising costs.
Year-to-date revenue surpassed R$5.43 billion, up 20% from a year earlier. In May, the company recorded R$1.15 billion in revenue, almost a 19% annual jump.
Randoncorp's international projects, like the acquisition of companies in Mexico and the United States, helped foreign market revenue nearly double in the first quarter of 2025 to US$184.5 million.
The Frasle Mobility division grew 58% in early 2025, bringing in R$1.3 billion in revenue. This diversified approach shields the group from slowdowns in Brazil's truck and auto market.
The compan invested more than R$440 million this year to expand production and boost efficiency. Its 2024 adjusted EBITDA reached R$1.6 billion with a 14% margin.
Randoncorp now operates in over 125 countries through 33 factories and has made a leadership transition to strengthen its long-term strategy. Randoncorp is a leading Brazilian company that makes trailers, auto parts, and mobility solutions for markets worldwide.
Despite tougher economic conditions at home and changes in global demand, Randoncorp's steady expansion and growing international presence show resilience and smart management.
The company's recent performance proves that strategic investment and broad market reach can drive strong results, even in uncertain times.
