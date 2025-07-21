India: VS Achuthanandan, Kerala's Former CM, Dies At 101
VS Achuthanandan, a prominent Kerala politician passed away on Monday. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader served as Kerala's chief minister from 2006 to 2011.
He was 101 at the time of his death. The politician had been bedridden in recent years due to illness.
The CPI(M) party posted a tribute, remembering "a fighter who strengthened the advancement of the working class, with a communist resolve that shaped and led countless struggles in Kerala."
Shashi Tharoor, a member of Indian National Congress, also took to X to mourn the "giant of Kerala's Communist movement who rose from humble origins to become a hugely popular mass leader."
Tharoor added, "He will be mourned by millions of his devoted followers".
