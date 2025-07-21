S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Fresh Record Highs With Tech Earnings, Trade Talks In Focus
The Nasdaq 100 and the S & P 500 reached new record highs on Monday as investors prepared for a week of tech earnings and remained optimistic that additional trade deals would be finalized ahead of the Trump administration's August 1 deadline.
At the time of writing, the S & P 500 (SPX) gained 0.56% to touch an all-time high of 6,332.35,, and the Nasdaq 100 had climbed 0.76% to touch 23,241. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) also gained 0.36%, but was trading 1.2% lower than its record high of 45,073 seen in December last year.
The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.5% in morning trade, and the Invesco QQQ Series 1 Trust (QQQ), which tracks the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, rose 0.77%. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SPY remained in 'neutral' territory as compared to a day ago. Retail sentiment around QQQ improved within the 'bullish' zone.
The market was buoyed by Verizon's (VZ) stock rising 2.2% after the company raised its annual profit guidance during its second-quarter earnings. The stock drove overall gains for the communications sector – the top gainer among other sectors – with the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) climbing 1.21% on Monday.
Shares of Domino's Pizza (DPZ) also gained 2% after the pizza chain beat Wall Street expectations on same-store sales in the second quarter (Q2).
Retail investors are hopeful that trade talks will progress this week after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick expressed confidence over striking a trade deal with the EU on Sunday.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, however, said that the U.S. is “not going to rush” into closing a deal ahead of the August 1 deadline. He also stated that any extension of the deadline is in President Donald Trump's hands.
Investors are also eyeing the earnings of Alphabet (GOOG/GOOGL) and Tesla (TSLA), scheduled for Wednesday, which will kick off the sequence of "Magnificent Seven" (MAGS) earnings. Alphabet's stock was up 2.2% in morning trade, while Tesla's stock edged 0.17% lower.
Read also: Scott Bessent Says US 'Not Going To Rush' Into Deal Ahead of August Tariff Deadline, Signals China Talks In 'Near Future'
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment