Raymond James Welcomes Experienced Financial Advisor Managing $750 Million In Georgia
Based in Macon, Georgia, Chanin provides clients with comprehensive wealth management, specializing in high-net-worth clients. He arrives from Stifel, where he previously managed approximately $750 million in client assets.
“At this point in my career, aligning with Raymond James allows me to deliver a broader suite of capabilities to meet the increasingly complex needs of my high-net-worth clients,” said Chanin.“The firm's extensive resources and planning infrastructure enhance my ability to provide the white glove service my clients expect.”
Chanin began his career in 1979, bringing over 45 years of industry experience to his role as managing director. His experience is backed by a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Georgia.
“Robert's decision to join Raymond James reflects the firm's continued appeal to seasoned advisors seeking the freedom to serve their clients on their own terms, without compromising on resources or support,” said Stupinski.“His dedication to personalized wealth management aligns perfectly with our client-first culture, and we are proud to welcome him to our Macon branch.”
About Raymond James & Associates
Raymond James & Associates, Inc. (RJA), member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, is an industry leader in financial planning and wealth management services for individuals, high-net-worth families, corporations and municipalities. RJA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF), one of the nation's premier diversified financial services companies with advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $1.58 trillion as of May 31, 2025. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment