Former Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni raised concerns about a lack of fitness levels and physical activity among Indians at an event in Ranchi on Monday, July 21.

Dhoni has been one of the fittest Indian cricketers, who maintained peak physical condition throughout his career and continues to inspire post-retirement from international cricket with disciplined lifestyle and commitment to fitness. Even at the age of 44, three-time ICC and five-time IPL winning captain keeps himself fit in order to continue playing the cash-rich T20 league in the world.

After retiring from his international career in 2020, MS Dhoni has not yet stepped back from cricket completely, as he continued to play for Chennai Super Kings in the last six seasons of the IPL, winning two titles in 2021 and 2023 as a captain.

'My daughter doesn't do a lot of physical activities'

Speaking at an event in Ranchi, MS Dhoni made a huge statement on the deteriorating fitness levels among the people in India, while revealing that her daughter does not do a lot of physical activities. He added that many kids are not inclined towards playing any kind of sports, which has been a common way to stay active.

“Nowadays, that age is coming down, in the sense that the amount of physical activity is coming down. So, the average fitness level of us as Indians has gone down,” Dhoni said.

“Even my daughter, I feel she doesn't do a lot of physical activity. She is not into sport, so we have to plan things where you (are) physically active. That's how it has been. A lot of people don't play sport," he added.

MS Dhoni's statement on lack of physical activity and poor fitness levels went viral after Team India star Sarfaraz Khan stunned fans with his dramatic weight loss transformation, reigniting the conversation around fitness, discipline, and lifestyle choices.

MS Dhoni's IPL future remains uncertain

MS Dhoni's future in the tournament remains uncertain after Chennai Super Kings' last league stage match against Gujarat Titans. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter left the fans guessing whether he will return for the next IPL season or will bid adieu to his illustrious career.

Speaking after the CSK's win against the Gujarat Titans in their last match of the campaign, Dhoni stated that he will take time and decide about his future, not confirming his retirement or commitment to return for IPL 2026.

“I have 4-5 months to decide, there's no hurry. I need to keep my body fit. You have to be at your best. If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some of them will retire at 22. Will go back to Ranchi, enjoy a few bike rides.” Dhoni said.

“I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back either. I have the luxury of timing. Will think about it and then decide,” he added.