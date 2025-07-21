Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet Questioned By US Lawmakers On Safeguards For Undersea Cables Amid China, Russia Concerns

2025-07-21 03:15:36
Three Republican House lawmakers on Monday asked the CEOs of Alphabet (GOOG), Meta Platforms (META), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT) if there are sufficient safeguards in place to protect submarine communications cables amid growing concerns about China and Russia. 

According to a Reuters report, the letter warned that Chinese-affiliated entities such as SBSS, Huawei Marine, China Telecom, and China Unicom continue to provide maintenance or servicing for cable systems in which the companies may have operational involvement or ownership stakes.

It was signed by Representative John Moolenaar, who chairs a House committee focused on China, along with two other Republicans. 

Recently, Washington has been raising alarm about the network of more than 400 subsea cables that handle 99% of international internet traffic. 

