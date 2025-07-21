Sharplink, Genius Group, Above Food Fuel Retail Buzz On Stocktwits: Here's Why

Retail investors flooded Stocktwits with bullish chatter on SharpLink Gaming and Above Food Ingredients, while sentiment slipped into bearish territory for Genius Group, making these three the top-discussed consumer-focused companies in the past 24 hours.

Here's a look at what is driving the chatter on the platform:

1. SharpLink Gaming (SBET): The message count on the Minneapolis-based fan engagement and iGaming performance company saw a 147% jump in the last 24 hours, according to data from Stocktwits.

Retail sentiment on SharpLink Gaming was unchanged and remained in the 'extremely bullish' territory with chatter at 'extremely high' levels on Stocktwits.

SBET sentiment and message volume July 21, 2025, as of 13:30 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

SharpLink Gaming's shares were down 11% during midday trading on Monday and have surged over 200% year-to-date.

In a recent SEC disclosure last week, the company raised its maximum stock offering under the amended ATM agreement to $6 billion, up from $1 billion.

SharpLink Gaming is one of the Nasdaq-listed companies to adopt Ethereum (ETH) as its primary treasury reserve asset, holding over 353,000 ETH.

2. Genius Group (GNS): Over the last 24 hours, retail user messages on the stock have increased 103%.

The retail sentiment on Genius Group remained in the 'bearish' territory with chatter at 'low' levels, according to Stocktwits data.

GNS sentiment and message volume July 21, 2025, as of 13:45 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Genius Group's shares were down 5.5% and have surged over 87% year-to-date.

The company has steadily increased its purchases of Bitcoin for the BTC Treasury since resuming them in May. On Monday, Genius Group announced that it had purchased 20 Bitcoin on July 18, increasing its Bitcoin Treasury to 200 Bitcoin at an average price of $106,812 per Bitcoin.

3. Above Food Ingredients (ABVE): Stocktwits data showed Above Food saw a nearly 61% jump in message volume on its platform in the past 24 hours, with no particular news on the company.

A Stocktwits user stated that they will likely add a few thousand shares.

Retail sentiment on the stock was unchanged and remained in the 'extremely bullish' territory with 'extremely high' levels of chatter, according to Stocktwits data.

ABVE sentiment and message volume July 21, 2025, as of 13:50 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Above Foods shares were down over 10% and have soared nearly 350% year-to-date.

