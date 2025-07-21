Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns As Vice President, Cites Medical Reasons

MENAFN - Live Mint) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday night, citing medical reasons.

In his resignation letter, Dhankhar thanked President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the council of ministers and all MPs for extending support to him during his tenure.

He is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and his resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022 and his tenure was till 2027.

He had recently underwent angioplasty at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

Here is the full text of Dhankhar's resignation letter

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.

I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency – the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure.

I express my deep gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the esteemed Council of Ministers. Prime Minister 's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office.

The warmth, trust, and affection I have received from all the Hon'ble Members of Parliament would ever be cherished at and embedded in my memory.

I am deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as Vice President in our great democracy.

It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India's remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation's history has been a true honor.

As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat's global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future.

With the deepest respect and gratitude,

Jagdeep Dhankhar

Hon'ble President of India Rashtrapati Bhavan