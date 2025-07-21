Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns As Vice President, Cites Medical Reasons
In his resignation letter, Dhankhar thanked President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the council of ministers and all MPs for extending support to him during his tenure.
He is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and his resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.
Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022 and his tenure was till 2027.
He had recently underwent angioplasty at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.Here is the full text of Dhankhar's resignation letter
"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.
I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency – the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure.
I express my deep gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the esteemed Council of Ministers. Prime Minister 's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office.
The warmth, trust, and affection I have received from all the Hon'ble Members of Parliament would ever be cherished at and embedded in my memory.
I am deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as Vice President in our great democracy.
It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India's remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation's history has been a true honor.
As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat's global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future.
With the deepest respect and gratitude,
Jagdeep Dhankhar
Hon'ble President of India Rashtrapati Bhavan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment