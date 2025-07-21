Travelmykashmir Recognized As 2025 Travelers' Choice By Tripadvisor

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, 21st July 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , TravelMyKashmir, the region's most trusted name in tourism, proudly announces its latest milestone, earning the prestigious TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award 2025, solidifying its position as the highest-rated and most loved travel company in Kashmir and Ladakh.

Established in 2008, TravelMyKashmir has redefined the travel experience across the Himalayas with a commitment to 24×7 guest support - 365 days a year, even during national or religious holidays - a rare dedication in the industry

With a fleet of over 133+ vehicles, ranging from economical sedans to luxury SUVs, offroaders, and full-size tourist buses, the company ensures premium comfort and safety. Every vehicle is a 2023 model or newer, backed by highly trained drivers who double as knowledgeable travel guides, each with 10+ years of ground experience.

Catering to a wide audience - including honeymooners, families, domestic and international travelers, and adventure seekers - the company also offers premium services such as:



Real-time weather alerts and road updates from a ground-control team

Partnerships with 50+ trusted hotels across Kashmir and Ladakh Full-service travel packages, treks, and offbeat experiences

With over 1500+ Google reviews, 500+ TripAdvisor ratings, and 1300+ reviews on JustDial, TravelMyKashmir is not just reviewed - it's revered. The brand holds multiple badges of trust, including: –



Tourism J&K recognition

Verified Meta accounts on Instagram & Facebook –

Certified by Google for service quality – A growing YouTube channel (@travelmykashmir) showcasing real feedback from travelers every week

Further solidifying its leadership in the tourism ecosystem, TravelMyKashmir is also the goto DMC (Destination Management Company) for Kashmir and Ladakh in the B2B space, proudly partnering with agents and agencies across India and abroad for more than 19 years.

“This award isn't just for us - it's for every guest who trusted us with their journey. We promise to continue setting benchmarks in hospitality, safety, and transparency,” said Abbas, General Manager of TravelMyKashmir.

For bookings and collaboration inquiries ,



contact:

WhatsApp/Call: 9796466052 | 9622222987 YouTube: @travelmyk

Press Contact:

Abbas – General Manager

TravelMyKashmir

+91 97964660