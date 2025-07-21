Bougainville Selects Freebalance For Digital Transformation Of Public Financial Management

MENAFN - Pressat) New initiative to modernize core government financial systems, build institutional resilience, and support inclusive development across the Autonomous Bougainville Government

Ottawa, Canada (July 21, 2025) – FreeBalance , a global leader in digital public infrastructure and public financial management solutions for the artificial intelligence era, today announced a new government partnership with the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) to implement a modern, integrated financial management system.

This strategic initiative will support Bougainville's digital transformation agenda by strengthening fiscal transparency and accountability, decentralizing service delivery, improving financial controls, and enhancing the effectiveness of public service delivery. The three-year partnership aligns with the ABG's broader public financial management reform strategy and aims to build long-term institutional capacity, improve budget transparency, streamline treasury operations, and strengthen the link between policy and performance to establish a resilient foundation for national development.

“This marks the beginning of a transformational journey in Bougainville's financial management architecture,” said ABG Chief Secretary Mr. Keanearth Nanei.“It is not a destination but a gateway to more transparent, efficient, and accountable government.”

FreeBalance brings over 40 years of experience working exclusively with governments in more than 30 countries, supporting donor-funded and nationally driven public financial management reform initiatives. Implementation in Bougainville will follow FreeBalance's proven 'glocal' model: a team of local experts will lead day-to-day collaboration with the government, supported by regional and global specialists to ensure knowledge transfer, sustainability, and lasting results.

“FreeBalance is proud to support Bougainville in building a stronger future through digital transformation. These critical reforms will enhance accountability, empower institutions, and benefit all citizens,” said Manuel Schiappa Pietra, President and CEO of FreeBalance.

FreeBalance will serve as the Government's principal implementation partner, working hand-in-hand with the Department of Treasury and Finance, the National Department of Finance, and other stakeholders to deliver the reform agenda. As both technology provider and transformation partner, FreeBalance will help modernize core financial systems, strengthen institutional capacity, and deliver lasting value for Bougainville's citizens.

-ENDS-

About FreeBalance

FreeBalance partners with governments around the world to accelerate inclusive development through digital public infrastructure. With public financial management at its core, the FreeBalance platform enables countries to manage resources, deliver services more effectively, enhance transparency, and align digital transformation with national priorities.

A purpose-led company, FreeBalance has worked exclusively with the public sector for more than 40 years and in over 30 countries. The FreeBalance Accountability SuiteTM is the first global Government Resource Planning (GRP) platform purpose-built for government. As a signatory of the UN Global Compact, the company is committed to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to building ethical, AI-ready governance systems for the future.

For more information, visit .

X: @freebalance

LinkedIn: FreeBalance