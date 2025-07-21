Azerbaijan Showcases Trade And Tourism Potential At SCO Exhibition In China

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The 4th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Investment and Trade Exhibition was held in Qingdao, China, drawing participation from 26 countries across the SCO community-including member states, observers, and dialogue partners, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan was prominently represented through a national pavilion organized by the country's trade mission in China. The pavilion featured a dedicated section titled the“Pomegranate” corner, where visitors were introduced to Azerbaijan's rich pomegranate culture and product range. Demonstrations and sales of various“Made in Azerbaijan” goods were also carried out, with Azerbaijani representatives engaging in negotiations with potential buyers and importers.

During the Economic and Trade Promotion Conference held as part of the exhibition, Natig Khalilov from Azerbaijan's trade mission delivered a comprehensive presentation on the country's economic outlook. He highlighted Azerbaijan's favorable macroeconomic indicators, investor-friendly business environment, and ongoing trade and investment initiatives. Khalilov also emphasized the growing potential for expanded cooperation between China and Azerbaijan in various economic sectors.