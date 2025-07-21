Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Meeting With Russian Side Planned For Wednesday In Türkiye Zelensky


2025-07-21 03:08:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of state said this during his evening video address , according to Ukrinform.

“Today I discussed with Rustem Umerov the preparation for a prisoner exchange and another meeting in Türkiye with the Russian side. Umerov reported that the meeting is planned for Wednesday. More details will follow tomorrow,” Zelensky said.

Read also: Ukraine seeks to discuss return of prisoners, children, leaders' meeting with Russia in Istanbul – Zelensky

As Ukrinform previously reported, on July 19, President Zelensky stated that NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov had proposed to the Russian side holding a meeting next week.

