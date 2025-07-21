Meeting With Russian Side Planned For Wednesday In Türkiye Zelensky

Meeting With Russian Side Planned For Wednesday In Türkiye Zelensky
“Today I discussed with Rustem Umerov the preparation for a prisoner exchange and another meeting in Türkiye with the Russian side. Umerov reported that the meeting is planned for Wednesday. More details will follow tomorrow,” Zelensky said.Read also: Ukraine seeks to discuss return of prisoners, children, leaders' meeting with Russia in Istanbul – Zelensky
As Ukrinform previously reported, on July 19, President Zelensky stated that NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov had proposed to the Russian side holding a meeting next week.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
CommentsNo comment