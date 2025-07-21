Meeting With Russian Side Planned For Wednesday In Türkiye Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this during his evening video address , according to Ukrinform.

“Today I discussed with Rustem Umerov the preparation for a prisoner exchange and another meeting in Türkiye with the Russian side. Umerov reported that the meeting is planned for Wednesday. More details will follow tomorrow,” Zelensky said.

Ukraine seeks to discuss return of prisoners, children, leaders' meeting with Russia in Istanbul – Zelensky

As Ukrinform previously reported, on July 19, President Zelensky stated that NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov had proposed to the Russian side holding a meeting next week.