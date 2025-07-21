403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Doordash Stock Signal 21/07: More Selling Ahead (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between 235.68 (the lower band of its horizontal resistance zone) and 248.74 (its 52-week high and the upper band of its horizontal resistance zone).Market Index Analysis
- DoorDash (DASH) is a member of the NASDAQ 100 and the S&P 500. Both indices remain near record highs with rising bearish trading volumes. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 shows a negative divergence.
- The DASH D1 chart shows price action inside a horizontal resistance zone. It also shows detachment from the ascending 0% Fibonacci Retracement Fan level. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish and has been contracting for three weeks. The average trading volumes are higher during selloffs than during rallies. DASH corrected as the S&P 500 rallied to fresh highs, a significant bearish development.
- DASH Entry Level: Between 235.68 and 248.74 DASH Take Profit: Between 175.50 and 195.42 DASH Stop Loss: Between 256.21 and 261.32 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.93
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment