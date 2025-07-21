Product Engineering Services Market 2030: Future Scope, New Trends, Demand Opportunities, Growth, And Future Outlook

MENAFN - GetNews)



"IBM (US), HCL Tech (India), Cognizant (US), Capgemini (France), Alten Group (France), Accenture (Ireland), Wipro (India), and LTIMindtree (India)."Product Engineering Services Market by Service Type (Product Design & Prototyping, Product Development, Process Engineering, Product Sustenance & Support Services, Product Modernization & Integration, Reverse Engineering ) - Global Forecast to 2030.

The product engineering services market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2025 to 2030, from USD 1,297.71 billion in 2025 to USD 1,800.45 billion. There is a significant need for outside technical assistance in embedded systems, hardware integration, and component development in the automobile industry due to the growth of electric and connected vehicles. Due to demand to reduce product time-to-market, businesses are adopting agile models, speedier prototyping, and effective engineering services for prompt rollouts. To stay competitive in quickly changing markets, there is a growing focus on improving product design and user experience.

Product engineering services have revolutionized industries by adopting advanced technologies such as digital twins, generative artificial intelligence, edge computing, and RISC-V architectures. These innovations enable faster design validation, intelligent automation, and seamless hardware-software integration, accelerating development across automotive, healthcare, and industrial manufacturing while ensuring greater efficiency and product reliability.

The offshore delivery mode is expected to register the largest market share during the forecast period

Offshore delivery mode is driven by its ability to deliver high-quality innovation at scale, reduce operational costs, and support complex development lifecycles. As reported by the Economic Times in June 2025, India hosts over 1,700 Global Capability Centers (GCCs) that have transformed into strategic product engineering hubs, handling end-to-end development, platform modernization, and digital transformation initiatives for global enterprises. These centers leverage advanced technologies such as model-based systems engineering, low-code development, AI-driven test automation, and digital twin simulation to accelerate delivery. Offshore delivery enables round-the-clock collaboration, access to specialized talent, and faster turnaround times, making it ideal for high-demand sectors such as automotive, electronics, and industrial automation. The ability to scale engineering capacity, meet tight timelines, and integrate emerging technologies such as RISC-V and edge computing positions offshore delivery as a strategic advantage for businesses looking to drive innovation and remain competitive.

The product modernization & integration segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The automotive industry's shift toward intelligent and connected mobility drives product modernization and integration. Automakers are rapidly replacing legacy systems to meet the demands of electrification, autonomy, and digital-first consumer expectations. In April 2025, Tata Technologies partnered with BMW to modernize next-generation vehicle platforms, underscoring the strategic focus on advanced engineering. In May 2025, HCLTech introduced intelligent vehicle-to-cloud integration and over-the-air update systems for real-time feature deployment. Emerging technologies include context-aware telematics, virtual production simulations, and Internet of Things-enabled predictive diagnostics. Businesses investing in modernization and integration gain faster innovation, lower technical debt, and competitive advantage in delivering scalable, high-performance products across a rapidly evolving global automotive ecosystem.

North America is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

North America is driven by aggressive investments in next-generation product development, cutting-edge design platforms, and deep-rooted industry expertise. In March 2025, GE Aerospace committed USD 1 billion to expand engineering operations across the US, focusing on additive manufacturing, advanced component design, and rapid prototyping, thus underscoring the region's shift toward high-value, innovation-led engineering. The automotive and aerospace industries are accelerating the adoption of simulation-based development, agile engineering workflows, and full-lifecycle product services to support electrification, autonomy, and smart systems. Companies such as General Motors, Ford, Boeing, and Honeywell are turning to engineering partners for modernization, embedded system integration, and platform convergence as legacy systems fall short of today's digital demands. The growing reliance on agile, cross-functional teams and digital-first design makes North America the global center for engineering innovation.

Unique Features in the Product Engineering Services Market

Product Engineering Services (PES) providers deliver comprehensive support throughout the entire product lifecycle-from conceptualization, design, prototyping, and development to testing, deployment, and support. This end-to-end capability helps businesses reduce time-to-market and ensures seamless integration of hardware and software components.

PES players are heavily focused on incorporating digital technologies such as IoT, AI/ML, AR/VR, and cloud into product design. These smart integrations allow companies to create connected and intelligent products that align with modern customer expectations and industry 4.0 standards.

A key differentiator in the PES market is deep domain knowledge across verticals such as automotive, aerospace, healthcare, industrial machinery, and consumer electronics. This specialization enables providers to tailor solutions that address specific regulatory, safety, and performance requirements.

Many PES vendors are adopting Agile methodologies and DevOps practices to enhance collaboration, speed up iteration cycles, and improve product quality. This flexible development approach allows for adaptive changes, continuous integration, and accelerated innovation.

Major Highlights of the Product Engineering Services Market

The PES market is experiencing accelerated growth as enterprises increasingly shift toward digital-first product strategies. The need for smart, connected, and software-driven products is fueling demand for engineering expertise across various domains, leading to expanded outsourcing and collaboration with specialized PES providers.

Organizations are increasingly outsourcing product design and development to PES vendors to reduce costs, access global talent, and enhance innovation speed. This trend is particularly strong among OEMs and technology firms seeking to focus on core business areas while leveraging the engineering capabilities of service partners.

The market is witnessing robust expansion into emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, edge computing, digital twins, 5G, and augmented/virtual reality. PES companies are investing in these areas to stay competitive and meet evolving client needs, especially in the automotive, healthcare, and industrial automation sectors.

The automotive industry (especially EVs and autonomous vehicles) and the healthcare sector (with its growing demand for wearable and connected medical devices) are among the top contributors to PES market growth. These sectors require complex engineering support, compliance assurance, and rapid innovation cycles.

Top Companies in the Product Engineering Services Market

The major players in the product engineering services market include IBM (US), HCL Tech (India), Cognizant (US), Capgemini (France), Alten Group (France), Accenture (Ireland), Wipro (India), and LTIMindtree (India).

Capgemini

Capgemini is a global technology and business transformation company that helps organizations transition to a digital and sustainable future. With a presence in over 50 countries and a workforce of around 340,000 people, Capgemini supports clients with a wide range of strategic consulting, design, engineering, and managed services. In October 2025, Capgemini unveiled its GenAI-enhanced augmented engineering offerings to speed innovation across engineering and R&D. Using hybrid AI (GenAI + traditional models), the suite supports R&D discovery, software product engineering, product support, and technical documentation, thus ensuring precision, regulatory compliance, and advanced process automation. In June 2025, Capgemini partnered with Dai-ichi Life Group to establish a Global Capability Center in India, aiming to accelerate global digital transformation through AI, cybersecurity, infrastructure modernization, and software development using a Build-Operate-Transfer model.

Accenture

Accenture strengthens its position in the product engineering services market through strategic partnerships, targeted acquisitions, and platform integration. One of its core strategies is to deepen vertical capabilities across embedded systems and digital engineering by acquiring niche, domain-rich firms. In July 2024, Accenture acquired Cientra, a semiconductor and embedded engineering services firm, expanding its capabilities across application-specific integrated circuit design, silicon development, and automotive software integration. This move significantly enhanced Accenture's core competencies in chip-to-cloud product engineering and embedded systems.

In April 2025, Accenture entered into a joint venture with Fincantieri to launch“Fincantieri NexTech,” accelerating digital transformation in the shipbuilding sector by combining operational technologies with cloud, data, and artificial intelligence. This collaboration underscores Accenture's horizontal integration strategy, allowing it to deliver cross-sector product engineering solutions. These initiatives collectively reflect Accenture's ability to tap into industry-specific engineering demands while leveraging scalable, next-generation technologies.

IBM

IBM (International Business Machines Corporation), headquartered in the United States, is a key player in the Product Engineering Services market, offering end-to-end solutions that span product design, development, testing, and lifecycle management. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and cloud computing, IBM helps businesses accelerate innovation, reduce time-to-market, and improve product quality. With its strong industry expertise and global delivery capabilities, IBM supports clients across various sectors, including automotive, healthcare, electronics, and industrial products.

Cognizant

Cognizant, a leading U.S.-based IT services company, is actively engaged in the Product Engineering Services market, providing comprehensive solutions that support the entire product development lifecycle-from concept and design to testing, deployment, and maintenance. By integrating cutting-edge technologies such as AI, cloud, IoT, and data analytics, Cognizant enables clients to innovate faster, enhance product performance, and meet evolving customer demands. The company serves a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics, with a focus on digital engineering and agile development practices.

HCLTech

HCLTech, a leading India-based global technology company, is a prominent player in the Product Engineering Services market, offering end-to-end engineering and R&D solutions across the entire product lifecycle. With deep domain expertise and a strong focus on digital technologies like AI, cloud, IoT, and 5G, HCLTech helps clients accelerate innovation, improve product quality, and reduce time-to-market. The company serves a diverse range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, telecom, and industrial manufacturing, and is recognized for its global delivery model and strong engineering talent.