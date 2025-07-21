Glioma Pipeline Appears Promising With 180+ Leading Biotech And Pharma Companies Driving Innovation In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Glioma Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 180+ companies and 200+ pipeline drugs in Glioma pipeline landscape. It covers the Glioma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Glioma therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In July 2025, Eli Lilly and Company announced a study is to measure the benefit of adding abemaciclib to the chemotherapy, temozolomide, for newly diagnosed high-grade glioma following radiotherapy.

In July 2025, Istari Oncology Inc. announced a Phase 2 study of lerapolturev, an oncolytic polio/rhinovirus recombinant, in adult patients with recurrent World Health Organization (WHO) grade IV malignant glioma. The objective of this study is to investigate the safety and efficacy (anti-tumor response and survival) of lerapolturev in recurrent WHO grade IV malignant glioma.

In July 2025, Incyte Corporation conducted a study of pemigatinib in participants with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) or other recurrent gliomas, circumscribed astrocytic gliomas, and glioneuronal and neuronal tumors with an activating FGFR1-3 mutation or fusion/rearrangement. This study consists of 2 cohorts, Cohorts A, and B, and will enroll approximately 82 participants into each cohort. Participants will receive pemigatinib 13.5 mg QD on a 2-week on-therapy and 1-week off-therapy schedule as long as they are receiving benefit and have not met any criteria for study withdrawal.

In July 2025, Nuvation Bio Inc. organized a 2-part study. The purpose of Part 1 of the study is to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetic (PK) characteristics of safusidenib in participants with recurrent/progressive IDH1-mutant World Health Organization (WHO) Grade 2 or Grade 3 glioma.

The leading Glioma Companies such as CellabMED, Oblato, BioMed Valley Discoveries, PharmAbcine, I-Mab Biopharma, Chimerix, Medicenna Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, Eli Lilly and Company, Candel Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Aveta Biomics, Angiochem, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, BioMimetix, Bexion Pharmaceuticals, CANbridge Life Sciences, Crimson Biopharma, Epitopoietic Research Corporation, Stemgen and others. Promising Glioma Pipeline Therapies such as DS-1001b, Nimotuzumab, Radiotherapy, AP23573, BLZ-100, LY2157299, Temozolomide, Safusidenib, ONC201, PLB1001, YYB-103 , and others.

Glioma Emerging Drugs Profile

AV-GBM-1: Aivita Biomedical, Inc.

AV-GBM-1 is an innovative immunotherapy developed by AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., specifically targeting glioblastoma (GBM), one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer. This treatment utilizes autologous dendritic cells that are loaded with autologous tumor neoantigens derived from tumor-initiating cells. The therapy is administered through a series of subcutaneous injections and aims to enhance the immune response against the patient's unique cancer profile. Currently, the drug is in phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Glioma.

DB 107: Denovo BioPharma

Denovo BioPharma's DB107 is an investigational gene therapy designed to treat high-grade gliomas, including glioblastoma (GBM), a particularly aggressive form of brain cancer. The therapy utilizes a novel biomarker-guided approach, leveraging the Denovo Genomic Marker 7 (DGM7) to identify patients who are likely to benefit from the treatment. Currently, the drug is in phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Glioma.

MDNA55: Medicenna Therapeutics, Inc.

MDNA55 is a therapeutic for recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (rGBM), a uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. By using a highly specific IL-4 Superkine as the vehicle to deliver a potent bacterial toxin to the tumor cells, MDNA55 has the potential to purge bulk tumors and disrupt their supporting networks, while reactivating the immune system to tackle cancer. MDNA55 is designed to be a molecular trojan horse. It is a genetic fusion of two molecules: a circularly permuted IL-4 Superkine and the catalytic domain of the pseudomonas exotoxin A. Genetic fusion allows MDNA55 to harness the selectivity of the Superkine for cancers that overexpress the target IL-4 receptor (IL-4R) and deliver the cell-killing toxin directly into the tumor, its microenvironment and cancer stem cells. Since the IL-4 receptor is not found in a healthy brain and the exotoxin is only active in the cancer cell cytoplasm, this helps ensure that healthy cells are unaffected. When MDNA55 binds the target IL-4R, it is swallowed inside the tumor cell through a process called endocytosis. Once inside the tumor, proteases cleave the drug and activate the catalytic domain of the exotoxin to begin the process of apoptosis (cell death) involving a protein called elongation factor-2. Currently, the drug is in phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Glioma.

Abemaciclib: Eli Lilly and Company

Abemaciclib is an antitumor agent and dual inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases 4 (CDK4) and 6 (CDK6) that are involved in the cell cycle and promotion of cancer cell growth in case of unregulated activity. It is either given alone in patients who has undergone endocrine therapy and chemotherapy after the metastasis of cancer, or in combination with Fulvestrant. Following oral treatment in patients with HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer, abemaciclib demonstrated increased progression-free survival rates and objective response rates. Abemaciclib has been used in trials studying the treatment of melanoma, lymphoma, neoplasm, solid tumor, and glioblastoma.

NMS-03305293: Nerviano Medical Sciences

NMS-293 is a second generation PARP inhibitor that differentiates from other approved or advanced molecules in its unique selectivity for PARP1 vs. PARP2 enzymes and low DNA trapping activity, both features potentially linked to lower hematological toxicity and higher potential for combination with DNA damaging agents in a wide range of tumors, covering high unmet medical needs. It also has a superior ability to penetrate the blood-brain barrier, a very important feature supporting its utilization in CNS tumors and brain metastases. The drug has shown high anti-tumor activity as single agent in BRCA mutated preclinical tumor models and synergy and tolerability in combination with chemotherapy. Based on the findings, NMS-293 is currently in clinical developmental Phase II in combination with temozolomide in recurrent glioblastoma.

CAN-3110: Candel Therapeutics

CAN-3110 is a first-in-class, replication-competent herpes simplex virus-1 (HSV-1) oncolytic viral immunotherapy candidate designed with dual activity for oncolysis and immune activation in a single therapeutic. Its activity is designed to be conditional to the expression of Nestin in cancer cells. CAN-3110 is being evaluated in a phase I investigator-sponsored clinical trial in patients with recurrent HGG. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Glioma.

MB-101: Mustang Bio

MB-101 is an IL13Rα2-targeted CAR T cell therapy developed by Mustang Bio, aimed at treating recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) and high-grade gliomas. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of clinical trial for the treatment of Glioma.

CellabMED, Oblato, BioMed Valley Discoveries, PharmAbcine, I-Mab Biopharma, Chimerix, Medicenna Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, Eli Lilly and Company, Candel Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Aveta Biomics, Angiochem, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, BioMimetix, Bexion Pharmaceuticals, CANbridge Life Sciences, Crimson Biopharma, Epitopoietic Research Corporation, Stemgen and others.

