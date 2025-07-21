Psychologist Dr. Elyse Bensusan Will Be Opening Bensusan Psychological Services In Manhattan's Upper East Side From Aug 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) Elyse Bensusan, psychologist, has held a number of professional teaching and clinical positions within university and inpatient neurorehabilitation settings.







In a city where high achievement is often mistaken for emotional wellness, many of New York's most capable children, teens, and even adults are quietly suffering. They perform well academically but may experience anxiety, perfectionism, burnout, or invisible learning struggles, and their distress frequently goes unnoticed until it becomes a crisis.

Dr. Elyse Bensusan , Psy.D., a Columbia-trained clinical psychologist, is determined to change that narrative. From Aug 2025, her private practice, Bensusan Psychological Services, located on the Upper East Side, will be offering deeply personalized neuropsychological and psychoeducational evaluations for children, adolescents, and adults who may be gifted, twice-exceptional, or navigating challenges that defy simple explanations.

“My goal is to help people feel understood before their confusion calcifies into shame,” says Dr. Bensusan.“We all deserve to know what's going on in our minds, not just when things fall apart, but especially when we're functioning on the surface and suffering underneath.”

Meeting a Growing Mental Health Need

The demand for comprehensive psychological evaluation services has surged in recent years. According to the CDC , over 1 in 5 children in the U.S. experience a mental, emotional, or behavioral disorder in a given year, yet only about 20% receive the care they need. Untreated challenges can snowball, leading to academic decline, social withdrawal, and diminished self-worth.

Dr. Bensusan's concierge-style practice is designed to intervene early and meaningfully. By offering low-volume, one-on-one care from intake to final feedback, her model ensures that every client is truly seen, heard, and supported. Unlike traditional evaluations that can feel rushed or impersonal, her approach integrates emotional attunement with clinical expertise.

“These are the kids who get good grades but melt down after school,” she explains.“The ones who are quiet in class but can't sleep at night. Too often, they're misread as 'fine' because they're high-functioning, and that's precisely why their pain is overlooked.”

Specialties That Go Beyond the Basics

Dr. Bensusan specializes in uncovering the nuances behind a person's academic and emotional profile. Her evaluations address:



ADHD and executive functioning struggles

Giftedness and twice-exceptionality (2e)

Learning differences in reading, writing, or math

Anxiety, perfectionism, and emotional dysregulation

Clarification of IEP or 504 eligibility Private school admissions testing



Each assessment goes beyond cognitive scores to explore how a person manages emotions, handles frustration, and engages socially. Dr. Bensusan collaborates with parents, teachers, and other professionals to build a full and compassionate understanding of each client's inner world.

“These aren't just test scores,” she emphasizes.“They're emotional maps. When children are understood on this level, families can finally move forward with clarity.”

Premium Care for Complex Needs

Bensusan Psychological Services operates on a private-pay, boutique model. Evaluations are tailored in scope and cost, ranging from psychoeducational to full neuropsychological assessments. While Dr. Bensusan does not accept insurance, she provides superbills for potential reimbursement and offers a limited number of sliding-scale slots for families referred by schools or learning specialists.

Sessions are $350 each, and appointments are available both in-person and online. Dr. Bensusan also offers therapy for adults virtually and provides flexible scheduling to accommodate working families.

What makes her practice stand apart is the balance of scientific rigor and emotional resonance. Trained at Columbia and deeply experienced in working with New York City schools, pediatricians, and private educators, Dr. Bensusan brings both institutional knowledge and a human-centered approach.

A New Standard for Psychological Assessment

The rise in anxiety, learning differences, and executive functioning challenges among today's youth highlights the critical need for expert evaluation. In fact, anxiety disorders now affect approximately 9.4% of children aged 3–17 in the U.S., a number that has grown significantly in the last decade.

“Early intervention is key,” says Dr. Bensusan.“Families often find me after trying everything: tutors, therapy, accommodations, but still feeling stuck. A thorough evaluation finally connects the dots and provides a shared language for what a child needs.”

Dr. Bensusan encourages families to reach out before a crisis point.“The earlier we understand a child, the sooner we can help them feel confident, capable, and calm. And that changes everything.”

Now Accepting New Clients

Dr. Elyse Bensusan's Upper East Side office is now accepting new clients. Families can schedule a complimentary 15-minute consultation by phone or email.

Referrals from pediatricians, school psychologists, learning specialists, and therapists are welcome.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit or connect via LinkedIn .

Inquiries can be sent to ... or call 6466635111.

Office Address: 1751 Second Avenue, Suite AZ-5, New York, NY 10128.

About Dr. Elyse Bensusan

