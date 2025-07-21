403
Iran Successfully Conducts Suborbital Test With Qased Satellite
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, July 21 (KUNA) -- Iran successfully carried out a suborbital test using its domestically developed Qased satellite carrier rocket, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Monday.
The test, conducted earlier, aimed at evaluating new technologies developed by the country's space industry, as the results will be used to enhance the performance of the satellites and broader space systems in Iran, it added. (end)
CommentsNo comment