Eight Bangladeshi Infiltrators Arrested In Bengal's Murshidabad

At the same time, three individuals were also arrested for allegedly facilitating the illegal entry of these Bangladeshi nationals. The arrests were made from two different locations.

According to him, at Lalgola in Murshidabad district, five Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian accomplices were arrested. "Acting on credible intelligence, Lalgola Police team conducted a raid at the residence of Jamirul Sheikh. The operation led to the arrest of five Bangladeshi nationals who have entered illegally," said the police officer.

They have been identified as Sakirul Islam, Muhammad Serajul, Muhammad Samsul, Sakil Sheikh and Sanjit Karmakar. Additionally, two individuals identified as Jamirul Sheikh and Tofajul Sheikh were arrested for allegedly facilitating the illegal entry of these Bangladeshi nationals.

"A specific case has been registered under relevant sections. All arrested individuals will be produced before the lower court with a prayer for seven-day police custody to facilitate further investigation," said the district police official.

At Raninagar in the same district, three Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian accomplice were arrested. "Acting on confidential source information, a team from Raninagar Police Station conducted a raid in the Puratan Digri area. The operation led to the arrest of three Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian citizen (who helped in the illegal entry)," said the district police official.

Arrested Individuals were identified as Tarikul Islam alias Rakib Sheikh, Abdul Rahaman and Mohammad Saheb Ali, while the accomplice has been identified as Saddam Hossain alias Selim.