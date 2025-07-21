Silicon Labs Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast
AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB ), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, today announced that it plans to release second quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. An earnings conference call will follow the release at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. The call will be streamed from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at silabs .
A replay will be available after the call on the Investor page of the company's website at silabs . The replay will be available through September 4, 2025.
Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB ) is the leading innovator in low-power connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at silabs .
Note to editors: Silicon Labs, Silicon Laboratories, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.
