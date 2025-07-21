Altcoins Have Taken The Initiative

The crypto market cap is once again approaching 4 trillion, currently standing at $3.96 trillion. The market returned to growth after Friday's jump and rapid correction. Unlike in previous months, the main driver is the rise in altcoin prices, rather than the first cryptocurrency. This is an important indicator of buyer confidence. However, demand is currently focused on proven names such as Dogecoin (+33% in 7 days), Litecoin and Ethereum (both +25%) and XRP (+20%).
