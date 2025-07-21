Altcoins Have Taken The Initiative

XRP set a new all-time high above $3.66, the previous one having held for more than seven years. Since Trump's victory in the US presidential election last November, XRP has risen by almost 600%. The frenzy was followed by a pullback to $3.35 over the weekend, close to previous peaks. Still, the price is recording its sixth consecutive daily gain, trading above $3.5, indicating a solid breakout to a new price level.

Weekly inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US have declined slightly but remain near 8-week highs; positive dynamics have been observed in 12 of the last 14 weeks. According to SoSoValue, net inflows into spot BTC ETFs over the past week amounted to $2.39 billion, totalling $54.75 billion since the approval of Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024.

Weekly inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs in the US jumped to $2.18 billion, setting record highs for the second week in a row. Total net inflows since the ETF's launch in July 2024 have grown to $7.49 billion.

The inflow of capital into Ethereum could have intensified against the background of BlackRock's application to the SEC to add a staking feature to its ETH ETF. Several other providers have submitted applications with similar options. According to Bloomberg, the deadline for reviewing early applications is the end of October.

Mining company BitMine Immersion Technologies has become the largest public holder of Ethereum with a balance of 300,657 ETH worth over $1 billion. The accumulation of Ethereum began at the end of June. BitMine stated its goal is to acquire and stake 5% of the total ETH supply.

The FxPro Analyst Team