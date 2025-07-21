New Marathon To Empower Women

MENAFN - The Post) MASERU – A new women-centric marathon is set to make its debut this August in Lesotho, with organisers hoping it will become a beacon of empowerment and unity for women, families and communities alike.

The race, aptly named Miles of Hope, is an initiative by M&C Lifestyle Events, and is the brainchild of its chief executive officer, 'Mathabang Molise.

The inaugural edition will take place in Sehlabeng, starting and finishing at Lesotho-China Fellowship Collegiate.

Originally scheduled for 2023, the event was postponed due to sponsorship challenges. Speaking to reporters in Maseru East on Tuesday, Molise said the idea for the event came from her experiences attending women-focused marathons in South Africa, and wanting to create a similar safe and uplifting space for women in Lesotho.

“We aim to make this an annual event during Women's Month in August to highlight the challenges women face, whether at home or in the workplace,” Molise said.

“We also want women to know they can turn to positive spaces like this - rather than alcohol or other harmful coping mechanisms. We're asking men to join in support, and to cheer on women and children who'll be part of the day.”

Speaking on behalf of the organising committee, Katleho Malefane said the event is designed as more than just a marathon - it is meant to be a colourful celebration of hope, healing, and togetherness.

“As you can see from our colours, we want to become one of Lesotho's most vibrant and inclusive marathons - bringing together women, men, and children to run, support each other, and spread hope through movement,” Malefane said.

The race offers multiple categories, 21-kilometre half marathon (men and women elite runners), 10km and 5km races (open to all) and a 1.6km kids' race.

While the main races will take place in the morning, the children's race will start later, giving parents a chance to finish their run and be there to support their little ones from the sidelines.

In addition to promoting fitness and mental wellness, the organisers are introducing“Hope Baskets” - donation points where runners can drop off clothing and shoes that will be distributed to people in need.

There will also be free training sessions every Saturday leading up to the event, to accommodate those who cannot train during the week.

There will be cash prizes in both the 21km and 10km races, while the top 10 finishers in the kids' race will receive stationery packs to support their education.

Prize breakdown:

21km Half Marathon:

1st: M1,200

2nd: M800

3rd: M500

10km Race:

1st: M800

2nd: M600

3rd: M400

Registration is now open and the organisers are calling on families, runners, and supporters to participate in what they hope will become one of Lesotho's signature annual events - one that inspires resilience, healing and community spirit.

“It's more than a marathon - it's a family movement built on hope,” Malefane said.

Registration fees:

21km – M280

10km – M230

5km & Kids' Race – M200

Tlalane Phahla