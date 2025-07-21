Stadler Selects Technotrans Cooling Systems For Next-Generation Intercity Trains
Sassenberg/Bussnang (Switzerland), 21 July 2025 – technotrans SE will supply Stadler with customised cooling systems for ten next-generation intercity trains. The trains are intended for use on a railway network in the Middle East. Due to the particularly demanding climatic conditions in the desert region, technotrans has developed a new active converter cooling system for the passenger trains – designed to be both resilient and weight-optimised. This ensures reliable operation at all times. Delivery of the systems to Stadler in Switzerland will begin in early 2026, with an option for additional systems to equip a further ten trains. The order volume is in the mid-single-digit million-euro range.
“This is a pioneering project in our successful partnership with Stadler and another important milestone in the growing rail market,” says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE.“With this new solution, we are expanding our product portfolio beyond battery cooling and providing a powerful converter cooling system for advanced trains.” Stadler has relied on technotrans' thermal management expertise for several years and is once again satisfied with the results. Tobias Arnold, Commercial Project Manager at Stadler, comments:“We are impressed by the constructive and imaginative collaboration. Particularly during the tender phase, technotrans offered precisely targeted solutions to meet the challenges on site.”
The approximately 179-metre-long Stadler intercity trains will accommodate 313 passengers and are being built to meet the latest European and international standards. Cooling of the converters on board is handled by a customised solution from technotrans. As the high ambient temperatures in the deployment region do not allow for the usual passive cooling of the converters, technotrans has developed – for the first time – an active 50-kilowatt converter cooling system with a compressor refrigeration unit. This technology is essential to ensure the functionality and reliability of the trains. technotrans also combines the converter cooling in a space- and weight-efficient way with the active cooling of diesel fuel and sensitive electronic components.
High sand exposure and extreme temperatures on the regional rail routes require highly robust components. At the same time, Stadler was looking for a partner capable of delivering a cooling system optimised for both weight and performance.“Thanks to our experience from previous projects in similarly demanding environments, we were able to meet all requirements and strike the balance between durability and weight optimisation,” says Bastian Thiel, Business Development Manager at technotrans SE. To achieve this, the thermal management specialist carried out extensive internal wear tests and validation procedures to extend maintenance intervals and maximise availability.“The result is a reliable solution for safe and efficient train operation at all times.”
