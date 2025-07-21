Indian Short Film 'RU BA RU' To Premiere In Competition At IFF Stuttgart 2025

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi NCR, India As authentic Indian stories continue to strike a chord with audiences across the globe, RU BA RU -a powerful short film from Rajasthan-is all set to make its international premiere at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2025 in the prestigious“ In Competition ” section.

Rooted in folk tradition and cinematic flourish, RU BA RU is a bold, lyrical tale of two sisters-one a rudaali (professional mourner), the other a dancer-fighting to reclaim agency in a world shaped by caste, class, and gender inequality. Directed by Rajasthan- native Kapil Tanwar , the film marks his directorial debut , blending his cultural heritage with an unflinching exploration of the lived realities of Indian women.

Bringing together the vibrancy of Indian cinema-song, dance, emotion, and deep-rooted storytelling-the film made an unforgettable impression at its Rajasthan State premiere at JIFF 2025 , receiving a standing ovation and a special jury award.

The film is produced by an all-women leadership team, led by Anvita Gupta under her banner SHADAM Films , with Anita Gurnani as co-producer and Priyanka Chopra serving as Executive Producer. Together, the team brings intergenerational vision, grassroots insight, and global appeal to the project.

Sharing her thoughts on the film, Anita Gurnani, Co-Producer, RU BA RU said,“To me, RU BA RU is not just a film, but a heartfelt project to amplify women's narratives that often go unheard. Rooted in the lived experiences of Indian women, it is a step toward shattering global barriers through the power of authentic storytelling. We're proud to see this story resonate across borders and honoured to bring it to an international stage.”

Kapil Tanwar, Director said,“RU BA RU is a story that comes from a place of deep personal reflection and cultural memory. As my first film as a director, it allowed me to explore the emotional textures and quiet strength of women whose stories often remain untold. To have it recognised and nominated for competition at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, Europe's largest showcase of Indian cinema, is an incredible honour. It reaffirms my belief that honest, rooted storytelling has the power to travel far and connect deeply.”

“RU BA RU is more than just a film, it's a quiet rebellion against how women are seen, silenced, and expected to survive with grace, no matter the weight they carry. While it's rooted in the world of two sisters from rural Rajasthan, their struggles and inner lives echo across borders and social strata. Whether marginalized by caste, class, or the invisible expectations placed on women everywhere, their story holds a mirror up to all of us. After a decade of experience in the industry, as a first-time producer, I knew I wanted to back stories that are deeply Indian in soul, but universally felt. Through SHADAM FILMS, my hope is to put such honest, layered narratives on the global map and honour the voices we so often overlook. Because truth, when told with heart, always travels,” added Anvita Gupta, Producer, Ru Ba Ru .

Adding to its growing acclaim, RU BA RU recently won Best Short Film at the ImagineIndia Film Festival in Madrid. Esteemed author and jury member María Zaragoza Hidalgo-one of Spain's most respected literary voices-praised the film for its honesty and universality, stating:“The story speaks to universal feelings, situations, and events from a concrete everyday perspective without resorting to any cheap tricks.” The Spanish premiere of the film is scheduled for September 2025.

As RU BA RU heads to IFF Stuttgart on July 27th, it becomes yet another milestone in the growing global celebration of Indian independent cinema. With its richly textured narrative, cultural specificity, and resonant themes, the film stands as a moving reminder that truly local stories often have the most universal impact.

Watch the trailer here - youtu/03uDEWot6yE