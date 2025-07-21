403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sahm Capital Ignites Financial Ambition In University Students With Investing 101 Masterclass
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Interactive lecture empowers the next generation of Saudi investors with practical tools, confidence, and real-time trading activation RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 July 2025 - Sahm Capital empowered Alfaisal University students through its on-campus masterclass, "Investing 101: How to Start Trading & Build Wealth Intelligently." Led by Huma Ejaz, Vice President of Advisory and Asset Management, the two-hour session delivered practical, engaging financial education aligned with Sahm Capital's mission to cultivate a financially literate generation of Saudi investors.
The lecture combined foundational investing principles with live demonstrations and real-world insights into Saudi Arabia's capital market. Students explored essential topics including asset classes, how to open and manage a trading account locally, and the habits of disciplined, long-term investors. The interactive Q&A segment invited students to raise individual concerns, demonstrating their eagerness to understand and apply the knowledge in real life.
The session was further enriched by a gamified quiz covering core concepts such as risk, markets, and investing behavior. Top-performing students were celebrated with exclusive Sahm Capital gift boxes, while dozens of attendees activated their Sahm accounts on-site with support from the company's team. Participating students received Sahm-branded gift bags to mark the beginning of their investing journey.
The event was met with enthusiastic feedback from students, with one participant commenting "Learning directly from an expert showed me how to start building wealth today-I never thought investing could be this approachable." Another shared, "This gave me clarity, confidence, and real tools. I'm opening my first trading account with Sahm."
"Seeing this level of engagement is exactly why we invest in education," said Huma Ejaz. "We replaced hesitation with hands-on experience. These students didn't just learn-they acted."
This initiative is part of Sahm Capital's broader strategy to foster investor readiness and financial literacy among young Saudis. By delivering engaging workshops, digital resources, and on-ground activation, Sahm Capital actively supports the goals of Vision 2030-cultivating a generation of disciplined, confident investors ready to participate in the Kingdom's capital market.
The lecture combined foundational investing principles with live demonstrations and real-world insights into Saudi Arabia's capital market. Students explored essential topics including asset classes, how to open and manage a trading account locally, and the habits of disciplined, long-term investors. The interactive Q&A segment invited students to raise individual concerns, demonstrating their eagerness to understand and apply the knowledge in real life.
The session was further enriched by a gamified quiz covering core concepts such as risk, markets, and investing behavior. Top-performing students were celebrated with exclusive Sahm Capital gift boxes, while dozens of attendees activated their Sahm accounts on-site with support from the company's team. Participating students received Sahm-branded gift bags to mark the beginning of their investing journey.
The event was met with enthusiastic feedback from students, with one participant commenting "Learning directly from an expert showed me how to start building wealth today-I never thought investing could be this approachable." Another shared, "This gave me clarity, confidence, and real tools. I'm opening my first trading account with Sahm."
"Seeing this level of engagement is exactly why we invest in education," said Huma Ejaz. "We replaced hesitation with hands-on experience. These students didn't just learn-they acted."
This initiative is part of Sahm Capital's broader strategy to foster investor readiness and financial literacy among young Saudis. By delivering engaging workshops, digital resources, and on-ground activation, Sahm Capital actively supports the goals of Vision 2030-cultivating a generation of disciplined, confident investors ready to participate in the Kingdom's capital market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
CommentsNo comment