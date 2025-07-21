Egyptian Countryside Development Chief Discusses Cooperation With Italian Ambassador - Dailynewsegypt

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Amr Abdel Wahab, Chairperson and Managing Director of the Egyptian Countryside Development Company, met with Michele Quaroni, the Italian Ambassador to Cairo, along with his accompanying delegation. Also attending the meeting was Venise Fayed, Advisor to the Chairperson and Head of Business Development at the company.

The meeting aimed to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise in several key areas, notably contract farming, renewable energy generation, and irrigation water treatment.

Talks explored potential partnerships between the national project to reclaim, cultivate and develop 1.5 million feddans and leading Italian firms specialising in sustainable agriculture, food processing, and green energy solutions. The goal is to draw on Italian expertise to support integrated development and maximise the potential of reclaimed lands.

The two sides also reviewed the progress of agreements reached during the ambassador's previous visit to the company's headquarters, affirming their commitment to sustained coordination and to advancing both current and future joint projects.

Both parties expressed appreciation for recent achievements and reiterated their shared commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation in a way that benefits both countries and the beneficiaries of the 1.5 million feddan project.

