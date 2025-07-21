403
GCC Urges International Community To Act Urgently To Lift Siege On Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) expressed its condemnation and strong denunciation of the continued unjust, inhumane, and illegal siege imposed by Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza Strip and their prevention of the entry of all forms of humanitarian aid.
In a statement on Monday, Secretary General of the GCC Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi emphasized that the siege has resulted in a worsening humanitarian catastrophe, manifested in the spread of famine and the depletion of food and medical supplies, in a flagrant violation of the provisions of international humanitarian law, the Geneva Conventions, human rights principles, and in clear defiance of the international community.
Albudaiwi affirmed that the GCC holds the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for the ongoing humanitarian tragedy in the Gaza Strip, including the policy of collective starvation pursued by the occupation forces against our brothers in Gaza. "This constitutes a full-fledged war crime that requires urgent accountability from the international community," he stressed.
Moreover, he called on the international community, including all its states, institutions, and organisations, to take immediate and serious action to stop this brutal siege, halt the machine of killing and starvation, ensure the entry of urgent humanitarian aid, open the crossings without delay, and save the lives of innocent people from a certain catastrophe.
Additionally, the Secretary General of the GCC reiterated the firm stance of the GCC states in supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them their right to a dignified life, freedom, and self-determination, and to achieve a just and lasting peace in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.
