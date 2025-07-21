GULF CAPITAL BANK APPOINTS BOB S. SMITH AS NEW ADVISORY DIRECTOR

HOUSTON, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Capital Bank today announced that Bob S. Smith will join Gulf Capital Bank as new member of the Board of Directors as an Advisory Director. Adding Mr. Smith to the Board will strengthen the company's position in the Houston market as it moves towards becoming the trusted relationship bank of choice for Houstonians and their businesses.

Smith joins Gulf Capital Bank with significant banking experience and most recently retired from the Texas Department of Banking where he served as a Review Examiner. Smith has combined over 12 years of experience with the Texas Department of Banking and more than 35 years of banking experience serving in numerous capacities including Lender, Group Manager, Market President, Chief Credit Officer, CEO and Board Member of Texas Banks since the early 1980's.

Gulf Capital Bank Chairman and CEO, J. Downey Bridgwater, said, "It is a privilege having Bob serve on our Board of Directors and I know I speak for all of our directors and fellow bankers that we look forward to working with Bob for many years to come."

As a native Texan, Bob holds an BBA in Finance from Baylor University and has developed significant expertise in all areas of banking including Lending, Credit Risk Assessment, Loan Review, Bank Operations Management, Regulatory Compliance and Reporting as well as Interest Rate Risk Management and Bond Portfolio Management.

"As a member of the business community and a lifelong banker, I've seen first-hand the need for a relationship-focused bank like GCB in Houston. I'm excited to join the Board and will help the bank capitalize on future opportunities."

"We're excited that Bob is becoming a part of our growing bank," shared Jonathan Homeyer, Gulf Capital Bank's President and Chief Lending Officer. "Bob's experience in the banking industry is a significant added value to our Board and to everyone associated with the bank."

Opening its doors in 2020, Gulf Capital Bank aims to redefine the value of a bank by offering the personal touch of a traditional community bank combined with state-of-the-art banking technology and commercial banking expertise led by a group of Houston's business and civic leaders.

About Gulf Capital Bank:

Gulf Capital Bank, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is redefining the value of a bank. The bank opened its doors in January 2020 and keeps personal relationships at the center of everything it does. With decades-deep local roots, the team uses hard work, straight talk and smart thinking to help customers accomplish their business and personal financial objectives. For additional information, please visit .

SOURCE Gulf Capital Bank

