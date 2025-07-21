Goldenmining Introduces ETH Contract Update Offering Stable Income Up To $9,700 Amid ETH Ecosystem Surge

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, US, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the entry into force of the GENIUS Act, the United States has officially banned income-generating stablecoins, cutting off a major channel through which investors previously earned interest. This regulatory shift is expected to drive capital back into the native ecosystems of leading public chains like Ethereum, fueling a sharp rise in demand for on-chain income tools. In response, GoldenMining has introduced an updated suite of ETH cloud mining contracts-designed to deliver stable daily income of up to $9,700-positioning itself as a key player in helping investors earn consistent returns while benefiting from Ethereum's continued growth.

As the core of the DeFi ecosystem, Ethereum undertakes more than 70% of decentralized financial applications. It has become an important way for many people to make stable money through staking and on-chain services. The ETH cloud minin contract launched by GoldenMining eliminates the trouble of buying mining machines, has a low threshold, and the income is settled every day, with a return rate of more than 60%. In the case of Ethereum's bullish price, this contract helps investors enjoy price increases and get stable income. Now that policies limit the income of stablecoins, it is difficult to resist inflation by holding coins alone. GoldenMining's contract model has become a choice with both growth potential and relative safety. In order to allow more people to participate in Ethereum's income, GoldenMining has launched a variety of ETH cloud mining contracts. As long as users choose the right investment amount and time, the mining platform will take care of the rest, and the income will be directly credited to your account every day. In this way, everyone does not have to worry about equipment maintenance or technical problems, and can easily get stable mining returns. User contract recommendation



contract Investment Amount Contract Rewards Total income VOLCMINER D1 Lite $15 $0.6 $15.6 Elphapex DG1+ $100 $3 $106 Bitmain S23 Hyd $500 $32.5 $532.5 AntminerL916GH $1000 $135 $1135 L917GH $3000 $621 $3621 ElphaPex DG Hydro1 $5000 $1400 $6400 Elphapex DG2 - 25-Day $8000 $2900 $10900 Elphapex DG2+ - 30-Day $15000 $6750 $21750





As the price of Ethereum continues to rise, the benefits of contracts not only come from mining itself, but investors can also enjoy the benefits of asset appreciation. In this way, both income and asset value increase, making investment more secure.

Simple steps to participate in ETH contracts

Register an account and you can get a trial fee worth $15. This trial fee can be used directly by users to experience contracts of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, etc., helping new users quickly familiarize themselves with the operation of the platform and the receipt of income.

After selecting the contract, the contract will take effect immediately, and the system will automatically settle the income every day and send it directly to your account. The income will be accumulated from the day of signing the contract, and the profit can be withdrawn or reinvested

Users can use their wallets to directly recharge ETH to the platform account. The platform also supports the recharge and withdrawal of a variety of mainstream cryptocurrencies, such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), SOL, Ripple (XRP) and US dollar stablecoin (USDC). After the recharge is completed, you can choose ETH contracts of different amounts and terms according to your needs.

To ensure the safety of funds, users' assets are managed by top banks, all personal information is protected by SSL encryption, and the transaction process is safe and reliable. At the same time, the platform provides AIG insurance underwriting for all contract investments to further enhance financial security and enhance user confidence.

GoldenMining joins hands with Ethereum to seize future profit opportunities

With the continuous growth of the Ethereum ecosystem and the increase in the demand for on-chain income, GoldenMining's ETH cloud mining contract has seized this opportunity and provided investors with a platform that can share the growth dividends of Ethereum and obtain stable returns. In the future, as more funds flow into the Ethereum ecosystem, this contract model is expected to become a new choice for more and more people to manage their finances.



For more information, please visit the official website:

For more information, please visit the official email: ...

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.



CONTACT: email: ...