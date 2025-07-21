Subaru Loves To Help

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on philadelphiaunion

Bringing the love of the game to every part of greater Philadelphia.

By bringing activities, equipment, and passion for the game of soccer to Philadelphia and the surrounding communities, Subaru and the Union are partnering to provide opportunities for everyone to experience the greatness of soccer.

GEAR FOR GOOD

Every kid deserves the chance to fall in love with the game of soccer. But 1 in 2 families involved in youth sports say they've struggled to afford it, according to the Aspen Institute. We believe the cost of gear shouldn't cost kids the chance to play. That's why Subaru, its Philadelphia-area retailers, and the Philadelphia Union are getting soccer gear to kids who need it most through Gear for Good.

