Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
MWL Delegation Arrives In Kabul

MWL Delegation Arrives In Kabul


2025-07-21 02:00:17
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A delegation led by the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL) Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa has arrived in Kabul.

The visit aims to strengthen ties between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and MWL and to discuss key issues facing the Muslim world and potential solutions.

Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi welcomed the delegation at the Kabul International Airport this afternoon, the Presidential Palace wrote on its X handle.

It said Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund was scheduled to meet MWL Secretary-General and his accompanying delegation to discuss further strengthening of ties between the caretaker government and the organisation, as well as pressing matters affecting the Muslim world and ways to address them.

The Presidential Palace added during his official visit to Kabul, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa was also expected to hold separate meetings with Interior Minister Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani and Foreign Minister Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi.

kk/ma

MENAFN21072025000174011037ID1109827734

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search