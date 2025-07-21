MWL Delegation Arrives In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A delegation led by the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL) Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa has arrived in Kabul.

The visit aims to strengthen ties between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and MWL and to discuss key issues facing the Muslim world and potential solutions.

Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi welcomed the delegation at the Kabul International Airport this afternoon, the Presidential Palace wrote on its X handle.

It said Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund was scheduled to meet MWL Secretary-General and his accompanying delegation to discuss further strengthening of ties between the caretaker government and the organisation, as well as pressing matters affecting the Muslim world and ways to address them.

The Presidential Palace added during his official visit to Kabul, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa was also expected to hold separate meetings with Interior Minister Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani and Foreign Minister Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi.

