Dean College Renames School Of Liberal Arts To Reflect Growing Focus On Science
FRANKLIN, Mass., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dean College is proud to announce the renaming of its School of Liberal Arts to the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences , a change that more accurately reflects the College's expanding academic offerings in the sciences.
"We remain deeply committed to the foundation of a liberal arts education, and this name change highlights the vital role that the sciences play within that framework curriculum," said Scott Sibley , Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs. "We are excited to see our science programs thrive, with recent additions of advanced equipment, updated facilities, and emerging technologies for student learning."
The School of Liberal Arts and Sciences now houses a wide range of programs across the humanities, social sciences, mathematics, and natural and health sciences. Majors include:
Humanities and Social Sciences
-
Criminal Justice
Early Childhood Education
English
General Studies
History
Liberal Arts and Studies
Psychology
Sociology
Exercise Science, Mathematics, and Sciences
-
Biology
Exercise Science
Neuroscience
Public Health
In response to evolving workforce demands and student interests, Dean College recently added neuroscience and public health to its undergraduate offerings. The growth of these fields reflects national trends: neuroscience is expanding rapidly with applications in medicine, technology, and mental health, while careers in public health – including epidemiology, biostatistics, and environmental health – are projected to see strong job growth in the years ahead.
Additionally, new science-related tracks and pre-professional pathways have been introduced for biology, psychology, and public health majors. These include:
-
Pre-Med/Pre-Vet/Pre-Dental
Pre-Physical Therapy
Pre-Physician Assistant
Applied Behavior Analysis
"These academic additions position Dean graduates to pursue meaningful careers in healthcare, research, education, and the human services sector," said Brad Hastings , Dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences. "Our goal is to empower students to lead with purpose and contribute to real-world solutions in their communities and beyond."
To learn more about Dean College's academic programs, visit .
About Dean College
Dean College is a private, residential New England college grounded in a culture and tradition that all students deserve the opportunity for academic and personal success. A uniquely supportive community for more than 160 years, Dean has woven together extensive student support and engagement with exceptional teaching and innovative campus activities. Our graduates are lifetime learners who thrive in their careers, embrace social responsibility, and demonstrate leadership. This is The Dean Difference.
