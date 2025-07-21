Nearing First Anniversary, Range Equity Management Welcomes Monica Scieszka

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Joining Andy at REM felt like a natural step. He is a thoughtful, creative investor and proven leader and I'm excited to help scale a next-generation investment firm alongside him." Scieszka said. "Leveraging our institutional experience, I believe REM will offer investors a differentiated platform, one that is nimble across the capital stack and focused on high-quality, durable operating assets and platforms."

Scieszka, a graduate of the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, joins REM following six years at Dune Real Estate Partners in New York City and Los Angeles, where she played a key role in executing opportunistic and value-add investments across sectors and geographies. She began her career at Walton Street Capital in Chicago and worked closely with REM managing partner Andrew Gindy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Monica to our team as we continue to grow our platform," Andrew Gindy, Founder and Managing Partner at REM said. "Having worked together in the past, I know Monica is an exceptional investor and she has proven to be a team player and leader. We are seeing tremendous pipeline as we are in the early innings of the deleveraging cycle."

Established in 2024 by Andrew Gindy, REM invests opportunistically across the capital structure in direct and platform opportunities. Within one year, the firm has already executed upon multiple transactions including the $100M rescue of a distressed resort. REM's offering is unique in that it can invest as a GP or LP across various holding periods.

Scieszka's headshot is linked here .

About Range Equity Management:

Range Equity Management, L.P. (REM) is a private investment platform headquartered in Los Angeles, exclusively focused on operational real estate opportunities. Established in 2024, REM invests opportunistically across the capital structure in direct and platform opportunities. The partners have deep transaction experience having led or participated in the acquisition or financing of all major property types including lodging, gaming, office, multifamily, industrial, retail, land, residential and development. REM manages capital on behalf of select private investors.

Media Contact:

Lauren Philipson

713.703.4974

[email protected]

SOURCE Range Equity Management