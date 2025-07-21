That's Fencing Celebrates 70Th 5-Star Google Review, Reinforcing Position As Best Timber Fencing Melbourne

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) That's Fencing Achieves Milestone with 70th 5-Star Review

Melbourne, Vic, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- That's Fencing , an Australian owned family business renowned for its expertise in timber fencing in Melbourne, proudly announces the achievement of its 70th 5-star review on Google. This milestone underscores the company's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction in Melbourne and surrounding areas.







That's Fencing website

With over a decade of experience in the industry, That's Fencing has consistently delivered high-quality timber fencing solutions, earning the trust and admiration of its clients. The 70th 5-star review is a testament to the company's dedication to providing exceptional service and craftsmanship.

"Reaching this milestone is a significant achievement for us," said Grant Kohler, the Director of That's Fencing. "It reflects our unwavering commitment to quality and the strong relationships we have built with our customers over the years."

The company's Google Maps listing showcases the positive feedback and high ratings from satisfied customers who have experienced the superior service and quality that That's Fencing offers.

As a leader in the timber fencing industry, That's Fencing continues to set the standard for excellence in Melbourne. The company attributes its success to its skilled team, innovative solutions, and a customer-centric approach that prioritizes the needs and preferences of each client.

Looking ahead, That's Fencing remains committed to maintaining its reputation as the best timber fencing provider in Melbourne. The company is dedicated to further enhancing its services and expanding its reach to serve more communities with the same level of dedication and expertise.

For more information about That's Fencing and its services, interested parties are encouraged to explore the company's website listing and read the glowing reviews from satisfied customers.

About That's Fencing

That's Fencing is an Australian owned family business with over 10 years in the industry. We specialise in timber fencing in Melbourne and surrounding areas.

Press inquiries

That's Fencing



Grant Kohler

...

PO Box 283

Kerrimuir VIC 3129

Australia



