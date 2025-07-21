'With Deep Gratitude': Full Text Of Jagdeep Dhankhar's Letter Of Resignation
Jagdeep Dhankhar, who assumed office as the 14th Vice President of India in 2022, submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, expressing his intention to prioritise healthcare and adhere to medical advice. Prior to his role as Vice President, Dhankhar served as the Governor of West Bengal from 2019 to 2022.
In his resignation letter addressed to the President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar extended gratitude to key dignitaries and institutions for their support and collaboration during his tenure:
Respected Rashtrapati ji,
To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.
I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing, wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure.
I express my deep gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the esteemed Council of Ministers. Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office.
The warmth, trust, and affection I have received from all the Hon'ble Members of Parliament would ever be cherished at and embedded in my memory.
I am deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as Vice President in our great democracy.
It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India's remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation's history has been a true honour.
As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat's global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future.
With the deepest respect and gratitude
Jagdeep Dhankhar
