Rx Relief Ranks Among SIA's 40 Largest Allied Healthcare Staffing Firms

FRESNO, Calif., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rx relief , a Joint Commission Certified pharmacy staffing firm and division of PrideStaff , is pleased to announce that it has once again been recognized on Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) prestigious list of the Largest Allied Healthcare Staffing Firms in the United States .

SIA's 2025 update ranks firms by estimated 2024 U.S. temporary staffing revenue in the allied healthcare segment. Rx relief earned a spot as the 40th largest provider nationwide. The firm reported $32 million in segment revenue, representing 0.3% of the total U.S. market, which SIA estimates at $10.7 billion.

"Earning a place among the country's largest allied healthcare staffing firms for the second year in a row is a powerful validation of our team's hard work, precision, and purpose," said Marty Hancock, Senior Vice President of Rx relief. "We remain deeply committed to ensuring that quality pharmacy professionals are where they're needed most. This recognition just illustrates the trust our clients and talent continue to place in us."

"We've been leading by example in delivering healthcare staffing solutions that are clinically sound, service-focused, and market-responsive," continued Hancock. "In a complex and rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, this national recognition reinforces our role as a trusted, reliable partner to pharmacy employers across the country."

A division of PrideStaff, Rx relief is a Joint Commission Certified pharmacy placement firm providing temporary and full-time pharmacy professionals for all pharmacy practice settings. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. They operate offices in North America to serve thousands of clients. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, headquartered in Central California, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on Rx relief services, visit our website.

PrideStaff and Rx relief's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

