Southern Careers Institute Launches Online UI/UX Designer Program To Meet Growing Industry Demand

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New 33-week course prepares students for digital design careers with hands-on training and skill badges

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Southern Careers Institute (SCI) has introduced a new online UI/UX Designer program aimed at equipping students with the skills needed to enter the fast-growing field of user interface and user experience design. The 33-week program offers a practical, design-focused curriculum that covers the full UI/UX process, from initial research to prototyping and presentation.Through lab-based training, students are taught to conduct user research, create wireframes and sitemaps, and apply UX strategies to web and app development. The course also includes an introduction to coding fundamentals, such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and backend concepts, which are key to designing intuitive digital interfaces.Coursework is structured around nine core classes, including design thinking, research methods, front-end theory, interaction design, and a final capstone project. Graduates of the program have the opportunity to earn nine skill badges to demonstrate their proficiency across UI/UX competencies.Upon completion, students will be prepared for entry-level roles such as UX research assistant, web designer, UI designer, product designer, or interactive designer. The demand for UI/UX specialists spans multiple industries, including technology, healthcare, finance, and marketing.SCI's program responds to the growing need for professionals who can blend creative problem-solving with technical know-how to improve digital experiences. By offering a structured, flexible online pathway, the UI/UX Designer program can open doors for learners seeking to build careers in digital design.About Southern Careers Institute:Southern Careers Institute (SCI) began serving Texas students in 1960. SCI offers a diverse list of programs that develop employment-ready students who can go on to serve their communities.The eight conveniently located campuses in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio NW Loop 410, San Antonio SW Military Drive, and Waco offer training in:. Business: Administrative Assistant, Business Administration, Business Accounting Specialist, Associate of Applied Science in Management, Associate of Applied Science in Healthcare Management, Associate of Applied Science in Computer Science Management. Beauty: Cosmetology Operator, Esthetician. Medical: Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Medical Office Specialist, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician. Technology: Computer Support Specialist, Software Developer, Data Science, Cyber Security, UI|UX Designer. Trades: CDL-A, Electrical Technician, HVAC, Welding, Automotive Service Technician ApprenticeshipSCI also offers hybrid and online learning modalities . Not all programs are offered at all campuses.

Southern Careers Institute

Southern Careers Institute

+1 512-432-1400

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.