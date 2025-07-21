Alpert JFS And Levine JRFS Celebrate Milestone Year At 2025 Annual Meeting
Alpert JFS
Amy Garelick
Jennifer Lesser
Jennifer Lesser Installed as President and Board Chair; Amy Garelick Joins Board of DirectorsWe're excited to welcome Jennifer as our new Board Chair and President. Her energy, vision, and passion for our work will help propel us into a dynamic new chapter of impact and innovation.” - Marc D. Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFSWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) and Melvin J. & Claire Levine Jewish Residential & Family Service (Levine JRFS) recently welcomed more than 100 guests to their 2025 Annual Meeting, celebrating a year marked by growth, community impact, and transformational leadership. The event honored outgoing President and Board Chair Gary Hoffman and celebrated the installation of Jennifer Lesser as the organization's new President and Board Chair, along with the appointment of Amy Garelick to the Board of Directors.
The evening also commemorated Alpert JFS's 50-year legacy of delivering compassionate, life-changing services across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. In 2024 alone, Alpert JFS provided essential care and support to more than 12,000 individuals from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach through its expansive network of programs, thanks to the commitment of its dedicated staff, board members, volunteers, donors, and community partners.
“We are profoundly grateful to Gary for his years of exceptional service, steady guidance, and heartfelt advocacy,” said Marc D. Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS.“At the same time, we're excited to welcome Jennifer as our new Board Chair and President. Her energy, vision, and passion for our work will help propel us into a dynamic new chapter of impact and innovation.”
The Annual Meeting also spotlighted outstanding contributions from a range of individuals and organizations through special recognitions and awards:
Wycliffe Charities Foundation – Award of Distinction for more than a decade of sustained support
Arnold Lampert, Past President – Inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award for over 30 years of visionary leadership and philanthropy
Jill Weinberg, Treasurer – Inaugural Lay Leadership Award
Patti Lehrhoff – Linda White Volunteer Award for her longstanding service as a mentor in the Mentoring 4 Kids program
Davideen Werner – Bob Schweitzer Volunteer Award for her leadership in raising funds annually to purchase bicycles for underprivileged children during the holidays
Deanna“Deede” Schaumberg – Reb Sol Freedman Award for volunteer service in the Levine JRFS Apartment Program
About Jennifer K. Lesser
Jennifer Lesser brings more than three decades of leadership and service to her new role. Prior to being named President and Board Chair of Alpert JFS and Levine JRFS, Lesser served as a Board Member and First Vice President of Outreach. In 2024, she and her husband Gary Lesser were recognized with the nonprofit's inaugural Luminary Award. She holds degrees from Emory University, the University of Miami, and Florida Atlantic University, combining backgrounds in psychology, business, and law. Lesser has served in multiple roles at Jewish Family Services, including co-chairing the“No Excuse for Abuse” awareness event and supporting the Kolot outreach program for domestic abuse survivors. Her extensive philanthropic service includes leadership with Hillel, Jewish Federation Women's Division, Temple Beth David, and AIPAC Palm Beaches. A former public defender, she remains a passionate advocate for justice and community well-being.
About Amy Garelick
Amy Garelick is a dedicated community leader with nearly three decades of involvement in Palm Beach Gardens. She has served on the Leadership and Human Resources Committee of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County and chaired the Mandel Leadership Institute. Garelick previously served on the Levine JRFS Board and has volunteered extensively at Temple Beth David and in local youth programs. A former banker and management consultant, she holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BA from Williams College.
About Alpert JFS
Founded in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of over 100 skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to over 12,000 people each year, from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach. Alpert JFS was named 2023 Hats Off Nonprofit of the Year (Large Category) by Nonprofits First®. For over 50 years, Alpert JFS has worked to ensure the well-being of individuals and families, the independence of older adults, and quality-of-life for adults with disabilities. For more information, visit or call 561-684-1991.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+1 5613109921
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment