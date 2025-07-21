Trusted By Millions, Iclever Makes HS19 A Back-To-School Essential For Safety, Comfort, And Durability

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As school supply shopping peaks, parents prioritize safety and reliability in the devices their children will use daily. HS19 addresses these concerns with key product features. Its two-level volume control caps sound output at 85dB, safeguarding children's developing hearing. The ultra-soft earmuffs and breathable over-ear design provide lasting comfort during long hours in class or while traveling. Durability is another standout feature: the braided cable resists tangling and damage from frequent handling, making it ideal for school and on-the-go use. Independent SGS certification for folding durability 5000 cycles further enhances its resilience, ensuring it meets the demands of daily life.

Beyond school compatibility, HS19 is tailored for a wide range of scenarios, from remote learning and road trips to shared listening at home. The built-in HD microphone supports hands-free calling, while the sharing jack allows two users to enjoy audio from the same device without the need for additional accessories. With over ten color options and themed designs like dinosaurs, the headphones offer a fun, personalized touch that appeals to both children and parents.

The HS19 headphones have earned consistent praise from parents for both their design and real-world performance. One parent described them as "a great purchase," noting that a single pair lasted an entire school year and was still in use during summer break. Another user emphasized comfort during long journeys: "He wore them for the bulk of a several-hour road trip and didn't complain or have to adjust once." Portability also stands out in daily use. "My favorite feature is that it folds up a bit to fit easily in a travel bag, diaper bag, or airplane bag. We use them nearly once a week and they're still going strong over nine months in," a parent shared. These firsthand reviews underscore HS19's comfort, durability, sound quality, and ability to grow with children across learning stages.

With over 15 years of experience dedicated to children's audio solutions, iClever has emerged as one of the most recognized names in the category. More than five million families worldwide have chosen its products, and the brand has consistently ranked among the leading kids' headphone sellers on Amazon. Leading publications such as CNET, Tech Advisor, The Bump, and Good Housekeeping have praised iClever for its commitment to safety, functionality, and child-friendly design.

In addition to commercial success, iClever continues to invest in social impact. To date, the brand has donated more than 12,000 headphones to over 2,000 schools, furthering its mission to support accessible, quality learning environments for children everywhere.

As families prepare for the upcoming academic year, HS19 by iClever offers a dependable solution designed to accompany children from classroom to car seat, from library to airplane cabin, helping them learn, explore, and share, every step of the way.

About iClever

Established in 2010, iClever is dedicated to crafting innovative and safe audio experiences for children. Its high-quality headphones protect young ears while igniting imagination. With a commitment to safety, innovation, and customer care, iClever fosters a sound world where children can explore freely, express themselves, and enjoy endless joy through engaging audio experiences.

