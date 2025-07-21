Grady Campbell Announces The 2025 TOP 50 Investment Banks In The Middle Markettm

- Kerry Grady, Program FounderCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Grady Campbell , a leading middle market branding and marketing firm, is pleased to announce the 2025 TOP 50 Investment Banks in the Middle MarketTM . The TOP 50 Investment Banks in the Middle Market award program recognizes investment banks, advisors and consultants making significant strides in the middle market and setting new standards for excellence.“What sets leading investment banks apart is their ability to combine sharp market insight with value-driven strategic advisory. We are proud to support these leading middle market investment banks who continue to demonstrate exceptional leadership and insight, distinguishing themselves through market expertise and a relentless commitment to client success.” – Kerry Grady, Founder, TOP 50 Investment Banks in the Middle MarketTOP 50 Investment Banks is part of the TOP 50 award programs designed specifically to acknowledge and promote leading small and mid-sized private equity and investment banking firms in the middle market. Building on the success of its TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle MarketTM awards program, Grady Campbell launched the investment banking awards program to broaden its capacity for promoting middle market firms and professionals. TOP 50 Awards are highly regarded as reliable, unbiased programs by private equity firms, investment banks, asset managers, limited partners, and business owners.To learn more, visit: awardsgradycampbell , or email:Emma RoffeyProgram Director, TOP 50 Awards...About Grady Campbell:Grady Campbell is unlike any other agency partner in the private equity and investment bank space – decades of experience, award-winning design, full-service capabilities, and innovative solutions tailored to the middle market. For more than 35 years, Grady Campbell has planned, designed, and deployed integrated brand and marketing programs for sophisticated clients to deliver effective, state-of-the-art brand strategies that support their goals. To learn more, email: Kerry Grady at ... or visit gradycampbell.

