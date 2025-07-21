Alasconnect Partners With Cynet To Bring Advanced Cybersecurity Within Reach For Alaska's Small Businesses

Empowering businesses with affordable, All-in-One protection and 24/7 support

ANCHORAGE, Alaska and FAIRBANKS, Alaska, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alasconnect , an Alaska-based managed IT and cybersecurity firm and a subsidiary of MTA, is expanding its commitment to local businesses by partnering with the cybersecurity leader Cynet to offer cost-effective breach protection for clients using Cynet's All-in-One Cybersecurity Platform, backed by 24/7 security center support. The Alasconnect-Cynet alliance advances a shared commitment to ensure local businesses have the tools they need to stay safe in an increasingly complex digital world.

"At Alasconnect, we believe advanced cybersecurity shouldn't be out of reach for any of the businesses that power our communities," said Andrew Trotter, President at Alasconnect. "Through Alasconnect's partnership with Cynet, we're able to give those businesses the same level of protection that major corporations enjoy, without the high costs or complexity. It's one more way we're working to connect and protect Alaskans."

With Cynet's All-in-One Cybersecurity Platform, Alasconnect can now offer SME customers access to a full suite of protection features, including real-time threat detection, automated response, and expert support-without the need for large IT teams or multiple disconnected tools. In the most recent MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation, Cynet made history as the only security vendor to achieve 100% Protection and 100% Detection Visibility-with no false positives or configuration changes. From reducing manual work by up to 90% to providing easy access to expert guidance via Cynet's CyOps team, the solution is built for busy teams that need peace of mind without sacrificing focus on their core mission.

"It's rewarding that Alasconnect selected Cynet to strengthen their cybersecurity stack," said Jason Magee, CEO, Cynet. "We're excited to welcome them to Cynet's partner ecosystem and safeguard Alaskan businesses and communities where cybersecurity is needed most. Based on the relationships their talented team has built with customers, we believe the future is bright for our partnership with Alasconnect."

This collaboration with Cynet is the latest step in broader mission to use technology to enhance quality of life and economic opportunity across Alaska. By equipping businesses with cutting-edge tools, Alasconnect continues to help build a safer, smarter, and more connected future for the communities it serves.

About Alasconnect

Alasconnect is an Alaska-based IT managed services and cybersecurity company, dedicated to protecting and empowering Alaska's businesses through cutting-edge technology solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of MTA, Alasconnect blends local insight with global cybersecurity capabilities to help clients grow safely and sustainably in a digital-first world. Learn more at .

About Cynet

Cynet is a leading provider of all-in-one cybersecurity solutions, delivering enterprise-grade threat protection for organizations of all sizes. Its platform is trusted worldwide for its simplicity, automation, and comprehensive coverage. For more information, visit .

About Matanuska Telecom Association

Established in 1953 as a 100 percent Alaskan owned and operated telecom cooperative, MTA is Alaska's best choice for technology and communications products. As a key player in the economy of Southcentral and Interior Alaska, MTA provides business technology solutions to empower member-owners and patrons to live a connected life. Today, MTA remains as one of the largest telecommunication co-ops in the United States and proudly employs more than 350 Alaskans. For more information, visit or connect with MTA on Facebook .

